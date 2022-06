Can a Veon IPX6 Speaker (cheap Warehouse item) be used with a Sony TV with Bluetooth Version 4.1

I've never used Bluetooth anything and no idea how to set it up. It has a cord with USB plug. Is this just for charging or should it be kept plugged into the TV?

Does the ordinary sound continue as normal with this an 'extra'? We're Hoping it may help someone with impaired hearing.