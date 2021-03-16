Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsFreeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)TV recorder on wifi ?
gordonisnz

73 posts

Master Geek


#283869 16-Mar-2021 18:56
Send private message

Hi, Ive currently got a DISHTV T2200 recorder & thinking of upgrading 

 

I asked on the Dish Facebook, but their products do not have the following functions, and I'm wondering if there are any products in NZ that do these.

 

I want :-
- to set up my TV / recorder in my lounge 

 

- Using WIFI / IPAD, I want to do the following:-

 

- be able to see the EPG guide, 
- able to SET a recording 
- see all the future recordings i have planned.
- able to WATCH a tv show ive recorded 
- able to manually delete a show (after ive watched it) - NOT automatic...

 

All in another room on wifi / IPAD, where i cannot see the TV in the lounge. 

Spyware
2973 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2675699 16-Mar-2021 19:46
Send private message

HDHomerun (tuner) ==>> TVHeadend server (running in an Ubuntu VM on a spare Dell R720 in your rack) ==>> TVHeadend App on iPad and also run on AppleTV4K connected to TV.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

gordonisnz

73 posts

Master Geek


  #2675779 16-Mar-2021 20:59
Send private message

Thanks.. 

 

 

 

I dont have ubuntu - i dont want to install / change anything on my Computer (computer will be OFF when im watching on IPAD so ive not mentioned that - but ive got WIN 10)

 

 

 

Ive found on Noel Leeming: Panasonic Freeview On Demand Recorder with Twin UHF Tuner, and ive sent them a message now...

 

 

 

 

Jase2985
11541 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2675788 16-Mar-2021 21:07
Send private message

what you are wanting to do is fairly specialized so i dont think you will find many options at the likes of noel leemings.

 

The dishtv item was fairly niche but they have gone mainstream now.



davidcole
5517 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2675801 16-Mar-2021 21:16
Send private message

With your iPad, why don’t you just use the tvnz/tv3 Ondemand apps? And not bother recording at all?

You may find you don’t need any extra hardware - that may not actually exist.




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

gordonisnz

73 posts

Master Geek


  #2675842 16-Mar-2021 21:59
Send private message

Jase2985:

 

what you are wanting to do is fairly specialized so i dont think you will find many options at the likes of noel leemings.

 

The dishtv item was fairly niche but they have gone mainstream now.

 

 

 

 

@jase  @david - why niche / specialised ?

 

a) The DishTV T2200 has already got wifi technology - i can view / use the dishTV controller on my ipad or PC - the only problem is that i need to be in the same room as the TV - I cant view the "result" on my IPAD.

 

All the recorder needs to do is send the output via wifi, & not to my TV. Hard ?

 

Same with the TV show - send the show to my IPAD instead of TV. Technology does exist for this.

 

b) I can view TV3 / TV2 etc LIVE (so the wifi isnt a problem) . and i can view "on demand" - but why Search for programmes i like, amongst a hundred other shows..  if all i need / want is to watch MY shows i like.

 

ba) some shows i want AREN'T saved in the on-demand options & if they are only SOME are full series - the rest only have 5-10 shows & then auto-delete.. 

 

Ive looked on my T2200 now & ive got shows ive recorded 4-5 years ago..
(i know i cant copy them to my new recorder - if/when i get one)

 

BUT - the technology DOES exist,. all they need to do is put it all together..

 

Maybe with Dish (oneday - but not now). Or another brand / company may have it already.

 

i'll wait till N.L. reply.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10971 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2675844 16-Mar-2021 22:04
Send private message

Actually the Vodafone TV may have what you want.

 

The Vodafone TV app works quite well and if the Vodafone TV is on the same network (mine are not) you can also watch content on your phone / iPad.

 

Click to see full size  Click to see full size   Click to see full size

 

The only downside - not everything can be recorded but I personally find that the content that can't be recorded is available "On Demand" anyway so this doesn't really matter.

 

Another advantage - if you've got more than one TV and multiple Vodafone TV devices then recordings are shared between them all.

 

You can buy the Vodafone TV boxes from the likes of Noel Leemings.




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73943 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2675867 16-Mar-2021 22:37
Send private message

The current stack doesn't have this feature. The device has WiFi but that's not for "casting" the content to another device. Adding that would probably be outside of the product design scope as it is intended for use with a TV. As other people mentioned, most programs will be available from TVNZ and Three on-demand apps, so better to use those instead of recording. 




freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

allan
1554 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2675884 17-Mar-2021 00:01
Send private message

Just to chime in on the Panasonic recorders, they do have an app called the Panasonic Media Center, which allows viewing on a mobile device and to manually delete it after viewing. There is a link to the Freeview EPG web pages from it, but no integration at all to set recordings.

 

My experience of the Panasonic Media Center on Android devices is that it's a very slow and clunky product, that works about 80% of the time. Looking at the Apple App Store reviews - the exclusively one star reviews would suggest iPad and iPhone users think the same: https://apps.apple.com/nz/app/panasonic-media-center/id903611045 

 

I would tend to also think that the "On Demand" apps on your iPad would probably deliver what you want at no additional cost, but if you want to still go down the own recordings path, then Spyware's suggestion of an HDHomerun tuner would probably be worth exploring. However, you do need an additional device to store your recordings on.

Jase2985
11541 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2675892 17-Mar-2021 05:25
Send private message

gordonisnz:

 

Jase2985:

 

what you are wanting to do is fairly specialized so i dont think you will find many options at the likes of noel leemings.

 

The dishtv item was fairly niche but they have gone mainstream now.

 

 

 

 

@jase  @david - why niche / specialised ?

 

a) The DishTV T2200 has already got wifi technology - i can view / use the dishTV controller on my ipad or PC - the only problem is that i need to be in the same room as the TV - I cant view the "result" on my IPAD.

 

All the recorder needs to do is send the output via wifi, & not to my TV. Hard ?

 

Same with the TV show - send the show to my IPAD instead of TV. Technology does exist for this.

 

b) I can view TV3 / TV2 etc LIVE (so the wifi isnt a problem) . and i can view "on demand" - but why Search for programmes i like, amongst a hundred other shows..  if all i need / want is to watch MY shows i like.

 

ba) some shows i want AREN'T saved in the on-demand options & if they are only SOME are full series - the rest only have 5-10 shows & then auto-delete.. 

 

Ive looked on my T2200 now & ive got shows ive recorded 4-5 years ago..
(i know i cant copy them to my new recorder - if/when i get one)

 

BUT - the technology DOES exist,. all they need to do is put it all together..

 

Maybe with Dish (oneday - but not now). Or another brand / company may have it already.

 

i'll wait till N.L. reply.

 

 

 

 

Yes the technology does exist, its just not something that companies have decided to put into their product because its not the way most people would use it. ie its not a value add. Like i said what you are looking for is something very niche, not off the shelf at a big box store.

tkr001
399 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2676037 17-Mar-2021 12:10
Send private message

A VU+ device or other Enigma2 based boxes will do all you want and more. Not a cheap solution though.

