gordonisnz:

Hi, Ive currently got a DISHTV T2200 recorder & thinking of upgrading
I asked on the Dish Facebook, but their products do not have the following functions, and I'm wondering if there are any products in NZ that do these.
I want :-
- to set up my TV / recorder in my lounge
- Using WIFI / IPAD, I want to do the following:-
- be able to see the EPG guide,
- able to SET a recording
- see all the future recordings i have planned.
- able to WATCH a tv show ive recorded
- able to manually delete a show (after ive watched it) - NOT automatic...
All in another room on wifi / IPAD, where i cannot see the TV in the lounge.