gordonisnz:

Jase2985: what you are wanting to do is fairly specialized so i dont think you will find many options at the likes of noel leemings. The dishtv item was fairly niche but they have gone mainstream now.

@jase @david - why niche / specialised ?

a) The DishTV T2200 has already got wifi technology - i can view / use the dishTV controller on my ipad or PC - the only problem is that i need to be in the same room as the TV - I cant view the "result" on my IPAD.

All the recorder needs to do is send the output via wifi, & not to my TV. Hard ?

Same with the TV show - send the show to my IPAD instead of TV. Technology does exist for this.

b) I can view TV3 / TV2 etc LIVE (so the wifi isnt a problem) . and i can view "on demand" - but why Search for programmes i like, amongst a hundred other shows.. if all i need / want is to watch MY shows i like.

ba) some shows i want AREN'T saved in the on-demand options & if they are only SOME are full series - the rest only have 5-10 shows & then auto-delete..

Ive looked on my T2200 now & ive got shows ive recorded 4-5 years ago..

(i know i cant copy them to my new recorder - if/when i get one)

BUT - the technology DOES exist,. all they need to do is put it all together..

Maybe with Dish (oneday - but not now). Or another brand / company may have it already.

i'll wait till N.L. reply.