Freeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)Spark Wireless Broadband and Panasonic HWT260GN
#283884 17-Mar-2021 15:51
Just a note about setting up the Panasonic HWT260GN Freeview recorder and smart box, when switching to a wireless broadband.

 

I have just moved and don't have an aerial set up for Freeview but a Spark Wirless Broadband box works a treat for the internet so I thought it would be great for the Panasonic box. It was easy to set up and Netflix worked straight away. However, when I pressed the Internet button, it couldn't connect. I tried various things, including setting the DNS name server manually to the Google name server. I still couldn't get it to work. Then, accidentally, I noticed that the date and time on the box was wrong (it showed a date in 2006). The automatic setting didn't get the correct date and time so I set it manually. After this, the Internet button did work!

 

I don't know why having the wrong date set on the box caused the issue, nor why the automatic setting doesn't work. I'm guessing it has something to do with the lack of a Freeview signal, though this seems odd.

  #2676308 18-Mar-2021 01:28
Having the date and time setting affecting a connection is usually an indication that the connection is encrypted - encryption usually does not like mismatched times.

