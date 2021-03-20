Hi All

So my mother's ultraplus F-9000HD has finally died and she is on the farm with sat only and I'm in Taupo with UHF so I'm thinking of going that way and giving her my Ultraplus X-9200HD twin tuner sat box, also so she doesn't have to learn a new system. She hates the dishtv UHF box at the holiday house (T1050??) and so do I. What a slow, clunky, unresponsive thing it is.

I have a Vero 4K to play all my movies and the TV (and the vero) does sky sports for bathurst etc so dont really need the online stuff ( but dont care).

I DO need onboard recording/HDD, being able to view any channel while recording any other (I dont know how this works on UHF devices - only sat), or viewing a pre-recorded program etc.

I HATE the slow clunky epg and user interface of the older dishtv boxes which are the only ones I've used.

I like the ability of non-official boxes to skip through recordings. (unlike all the dishtv stuff).

Thoughts?