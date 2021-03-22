AnotherDummy

This can happen if you put in the wrong local oscillator frequency settings for the LNB. I can just happen that one multiplex is on a frequency that will tune with the wrong settings. You need to know what sort of LNB it is. Is it a Sky dish? If so, then the most likely setting is 10750 for the lower local oscillator, and there is only one LO so you set the switch frequency to the maximum value that the field will accept and the second LO frequency then does not matter - set it to the same as the lower LO frequency. Other settings you might need:

Modulation system: DVB-S (not DVB-S2)

Symbol rate: 22500

FEC: 3/4

Polarity: Horizontal

Tone: Off

You should then be able to tune two Freeview frequencies:

12456000 (Mediaworks and miscellaneous)

12483000 (TVNZ and Maori TV)

and also the Sky frequency where they broadcast their free-to-air DVB-S channels such as Prime:

12519000

It looks like you are currently only getting the 12456000 frequency - check that it says that is the frequency it is receiving. If it gives you a different number, then the LO frequency is wrong.

The way the LO works is that the frequency generated by the LO is mixed (heterodyned) with the incoming signal in the LNB and that results in two signals at incoming+LO and incoming-LO. A filter then blocks all the higher frequencies including the incoming frequencies leaving only the incoming-LO signal. The LO frequency is chosen so that mixing it with the incoming signal will result in the incoming-LO frequencies being in the range that the tuner in your receiver operates on, which are dramatically lower that the frequency of the incoming signal and are easy to receive with standard electronics. Trying to receive the incoming frequencies directly is impossible with normal electronics.

So if your receiver is receiving one frequency with the Mediaworks channels on it, and it is not on 12456000, then the difference between the reported frequency and 12456000 is the difference between the LO value you are using and the correct LO value.