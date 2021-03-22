AnotherDummy

Hi, I’m after some troubleshooting help.
Recently bought a house, came with satellite dish.
Bought a DishTv satellite decoder. We’re missing TVNZ channels and a bunch of others.
Receiving breeze, bravo and a couple others with no quality issues (finding something like 4 tv and 5 radio channels or vice-versa)
Have tried factory reset and all manner of scanning options found under the menu.
What should I be looking for/trying?
There are no markings on the dish or LNB so I don’t have a clue what the specs are for anything.
The place is in Diamond Harbour, christchurch if that makes any difference.
Appreciate any advice! Thanks.