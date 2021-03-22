shaneblyth

I haven't used the Satellite freeview for quite a while I'm familiar with the box setup it worked fine for a week then came up no signal did the usual rescan check cables and tried a second box to no avail.

It showed only 33% strength and zero quality .

Next day it was back fine 85% signal strength and good quality went for another week then nothing again

Next morning it was fine beautiful calm day and decided to do a recheck did blind scan and half way through lost all signal strength back to 33% nothing moved as calm I tried cables again dish looks fine on roof though I haven't climbed up to look so I'll leave it on and see if it miraculously gets signal again

Any comments.?

I can scan again but nothing always says 33% now not the 85%

Cheers



