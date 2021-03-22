Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Satellite in Queenstown disappears ! No signal then comes back
shaneblyth

112 posts

Master Geek


#283954 22-Mar-2021 11:45
Send private message

I haven't used the Satellite freeview for quite a while I'm familiar with the box setup it worked fine for a week then came up no signal did the usual rescan check cables and tried a second box to no avail.
It showed only 33% strength and zero quality .
Next day it was back fine 85% signal strength and good quality went for another week then nothing again
Next morning it was fine beautiful calm day and decided to do a recheck did blind scan and half way through lost all signal strength back to 33% nothing moved as calm I tried cables again dish looks fine on roof though I haven't climbed up to look so I'll leave it on and see if it miraculously gets signal again
Any comments.?
I can scan again but nothing always says 33% now not the 85%
Cheers

Bung
4548 posts

Uber Geek


  #2678336 22-Mar-2021 11:52
Send private message

Your LNB on the dish could be dying when it gets hot. I could revive mine for a short while by hosing it. If Sky own it give them a call.

frankv
5066 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2678339 22-Mar-2021 11:58
Send private message

The satellite is above the Equator, north of New Guinea, IIRC. So rain and high clouds in the Tasman and AU east coast may be the problem?

shaneblyth

112 posts

Master Geek


  #2678340 22-Mar-2021 11:58
Send private message

Bung: Your LNB on the dish could be dying when it gets hot. I could revive mine for a short while by hosing it. If Sky own it give them a call.

I'll try that it's not a sky dish.
This house has a strange set up in that the previous guy put 2 dishes up for multiple satellite s
So where does the power come from to the LNB?
Is there a way to power it off when not in use?
Thanks for your help



shaneblyth

112 posts

Master Geek


  #2678349 22-Mar-2021 12:08
Send private message

Hose didn't work
Clear and sunny now so no obstruction


Oblivian
6615 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2678352 22-Mar-2021 12:13
Send private message

12/18v is provided via cabling from the decoder to liven it up

Is an available option in lnb settings.

shaneblyth

112 posts

Master Geek


  #2678354 22-Mar-2021 12:16
Send private message

So I assume if you turn the decoder box off it's powering down so best to turn it off and see if it comes back?

shaneblyth

112 posts

Master Geek


  #2680402 25-Mar-2021 14:17
Send private message

It's been 3 days and it has been working all the time. This is quite strange but hope it continues

Create new topic





