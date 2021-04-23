Yeah that most likely won't work even if you can authenticate it as client isolation is probably enabled on the guest network.
Same problem if you want to use a chromecast in that situation.
You cant get past those authentication pages.
If you can somehow sideload a web browser onto the smartVU, then you could get past the login screen I guess - Can you sideload onto those little devices?
EDIT: Some discussion here
shk292: The best answer is a travel router that connects to the hotel network and establishes your own private wifi network. Then you only need to log into the hotel network once
Presumably the travel router has a web interface to let you authenticate.
Stan999: Thanks for the answers about a travel modem. Do you mean something like this - TP-Link TL-MR3020 Travel Wi-Fi Router? This may be a silly question but if the hotel internet is only available via wifi after signing in won’t this unit have the same problem as the SmartVu connecting? (I hope not but am unsure)
Yes, that’s the sort of thing you need. They have a web interface that you use for all aspects of setting up including logging into the hotel portal.
The other advantage is that the hotel sees only one device, which circumvents device number limits that are sometimes applied
But aren’t we then back to having to take a laptop to configure the router and enter the hotel portal password in which case I could just use the Windows 10 mobile hotspot function?
I believe there is an app you can download onto the SmartVUas a browser which should let you authenticate, could hotspot your Phone/Tablet/etc to download the app and do it that way.
Alternatively, if the hotel WiFi has its own 0800 number, often you can call them and they may be able to allow it via MAC address (Varies hotel to hotel, but a friend often does this with an Apple TV)
