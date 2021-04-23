Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Freeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)SmartVu on hotel wifi
Stan999

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


#284466 23-Apr-2021 16:39
Any ideas on how to connect a SmartVu device to hotel wifi that takes you to a login page where you accept terms and conditions and enter a password? When selecting the hotel network the SmartVu ‘connects’ to the network but because there’s no login page it’s not connected to the internet so I can’t stream anything. I can connect my iPad to the hotel network so can I use that as a bridge? I’ve beeen googling but can’t find the answer. Thanks

shk292
2387 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2697261 23-Apr-2021 16:41
The best answer is a travel router that connects to the hotel network and establishes your own private wifi network. Then you only need to log into the hotel network once

wratterus
1500 posts

Uber Geek


  #2697263 23-Apr-2021 16:48
Yeah that most likely won't work even if you can authenticate it as client isolation is probably enabled on the guest network. 

robjg63
3497 posts

Uber Geek


  #2697264 23-Apr-2021 16:50
Same problem if you want to use a chromecast in that situation.

 

You cant get past those authentication pages.

 

If you can somehow sideload a web browser onto the smartVU, then you could get past the login screen I guess - Can you sideload onto those little devices?

 

 

 

EDIT: Some discussion here

 

 




Ge0rge
1453 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2697265 23-Apr-2021 16:54
shk292: The best answer is a travel router that connects to the hotel network and establishes your own private wifi network. Then you only need to log into the hotel network once


This is absolutely the answer - works for chromecast and any other device that doesn't allow access to a "guest portal".

Bypasses client segregation issues, because you are now logging on to your own network, not the hotel.

Stan999

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2697283 23-Apr-2021 17:14
Thanks for the answers about a travel modem. Do you mean something like this - TP-Link TL-MR3020 Travel Wi-Fi Router? This may be a silly question but if the hotel internet is only available via wifi after signing in won’t this unit have the same problem as the SmartVu connecting? (I hope not but am unsure)

robjg63
3497 posts

Uber Geek


  #2697288 23-Apr-2021 17:31
Presumably the travel router has a web interface to let you authenticate.




shk292
2387 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2697292 23-Apr-2021 17:35
Stan999: Thanks for the answers about a travel modem. Do you mean something like this - TP-Link TL-MR3020 Travel Wi-Fi Router? This may be a silly question but if the hotel internet is only available via wifi after signing in won’t this unit have the same problem as the SmartVu connecting? (I hope not but am unsure)

Yes, that’s the sort of thing you need. They have a web interface that you use for all aspects of setting up including logging into the hotel portal.
The other advantage is that the hotel sees only one device, which circumvents device number limits that are sometimes applied



Stan999

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2697357 23-Apr-2021 19:01
shk292:
Stan999: Thanks for the answers about a travel modem. Do you mean something like this - TP-Link TL-MR3020 Travel Wi-Fi Router? This may be a silly question but if the hotel internet is only available via wifi after signing in won’t this unit have the same problem as the SmartVu connecting? (I hope not but am unsure)

Yes, that’s the sort of thing you need. They have a web interface that you use for all aspects of setting up including logging into the hotel portal.
The other advantage is that the hotel sees only one device, which circumvents device number limits that are sometimes applied



But aren’t we then back to having to take a laptop to configure the router and enter the hotel portal password in which case I could just use the Windows 10 mobile hotspot function?

shk292
2387 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2697359 23-Apr-2021 19:07
Stan999:


But aren’t we then back to having to take a laptop to configure the router and enter the hotel portal password in which case I could just use the Windows 10 mobile hotspot function?

You can use any device with a browser and once done, you don’t need to leave the device on as you would with windows sharing

taneb1
467 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Trustpower

  #2697390 23-Apr-2021 21:08
I believe there is an app you can download onto the SmartVUas a browser which should let you authenticate, could hotspot your Phone/Tablet/etc to download the app and do it that way.

 

Alternatively, if the hotel WiFi has its own 0800 number, often you can call them and they may be able to allow it via MAC address (Varies hotel to hotel, but a friend often does this with an Apple TV) 




