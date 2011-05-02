Just wondering if anyone has any thoughts on an issue I am having:
We have a situation where TV1 and TV2 are suffering form bad reception whereas when jumping to other channels the others all work fine.
When looking at the signal information the bit errors jump through the roof on the TV1/2 whereas the others just seem to truck along with no errors whatsoever.
Same is happening on both TV's in the house (using the same signal feed). Its a terrestrial feed from Waitakere Ranges.
I would have thought if one channel is getting a dodgy signal then they all would be suffering.
I rescanned the channel listings last night - which made no difference at all - was stabbing in the dark for ideas.
Any ideas as to what in the world is going on?
Cheers
Troy