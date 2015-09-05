I've been trawling through this board and the Snap board trying to find out if any snags were found with using a third party modem/router/modem+router on 2degrees. Has anyone managed?



I currently have an Asus AC66U and Draytek Vigor 120 (soon to be 130 for VDSL support for future proofing) and I bridge PPPOE authentication to PPPOA for my current Vodafone connection. On 2degrees I presume the same would be required, and if I did get VDSL the bridging wouldn't be required as I would have PPPOE authentication natively, correct?



Can anyone see any issues with my plan? I'm not keen to use the Fritz!box as I run VPNs on my current router and run MerlinWRT so I'm not willing to go to a stock set up.