I logged a fault on sun night but thought they could fix it over the phone, but after the usual checking a different cable, powering on and off, checking all jack points, they decided that someone had to be called out. Before ringing them i had done the following. There is the option to calibrate the fritz router with the phone line disconnected from the back of the router. I done this and it passed. There is then a line test you can do with the phone line put back in. This is coming back with a failure on the line at 2meters and 4meters (2 different tests). This I find strange as the line should be unaffected?

They did go on about a 240$ fine if there was nothing wrong with the line, which i thought was interesting.

they did also offer insurane @4$ in case i do find a line fault, istead of paying a possible 140$ fault fix fee if one is found. We will see how we go.

Anyhow a tech was due to call out on tuesday morning but came yesterday and I missed a call from him. I got home and was told that he said the line was fine that either router should work. I just need to enter my username and password. So I tried this, but no joy I also tried the calibrate and dsl line test mentioned above again still no joy. I then started to ring them, and whilst doing some playing around, I then seen some other line diagnostic test that seemed to take longer and that seemed to fix it after a while(come back and edit with more detail). I was also connected to the router via a cable as opposed to the wifi, which I am not sure if that made a difference. Anyhow this seemed to get it working.

Now can I do this with the genius router? regarding the username i have this right username@ snap .co.nz. Regarding the password when I look at it on the fritzbox I just see 4 characters (****) so i thought it might be just 4 characters long, hence my assumption 1234. But my password for the 2degrees webpage is longer than 4 digits. Can anyone confirm if the password is the same for the router as it is for signing into their website? Maybe that is all i need to get right on the genius router?

Also the genius router was configed for voip so i am not sure if that would be an issue in gettting it working on 2D as some of the voip settings on the genius router look like they are hard set so I cannot change them.