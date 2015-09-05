Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degreesHas anyone managed to get a 3rd party modem/router set up?


27 posts

Geek


# 179352 5-Sep-2015 09:06
I've been trawling through this board and the Snap board trying to find out if any snags were found with using a third party modem/router/modem+router on 2degrees. Has anyone managed?

I currently have an Asus AC66U and Draytek Vigor 120 (soon to be 130 for VDSL support for future proofing) and I bridge PPPOE authentication to PPPOA for my current Vodafone connection. On 2degrees I presume the same would be required, and if I did get VDSL the bridging wouldn't be required as I would have PPPOE authentication natively, correct?

Can anyone see any issues with my plan? I'm not keen to use the Fritz!box as I run VPNs on my current router and run MerlinWRT so I'm not willing to go to a stock set up.

824 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  # 1380117 5-Sep-2015 09:14
2 people support this post
Can't see any issues. Snap/2degrees just require your username/password combination. If you're on VDSL or UFB it needs to be VLAN 10 tagged PPPoE. ADSL = PPPoA. If you're on EUBA you'll find you can use VLAN 10 tagged PPPoE as well.

I'm only using the Fritzbox to run the phone, still using my Asus router to terminate the PPP session and NF4V in bridge mode on VDSL.



27 posts

Geek


  # 1380128 5-Sep-2015 09:29
Lorenceo: Can't see any issues. Snap/2degrees just require your username/password combination. If you're on VDSL or UFB it needs to be VLAN 10 tagged PPPoE. ADSL = PPPoA. If you're on EUBA you'll find you can use VLAN 10 tagged PPPoE as well.

I'm only using the Fritzbox to run the phone, still using my Asus router to terminate the PPP session and NF4V in bridge mode on VDSL.


Thanks. Strange that I saw so many people asking if it was possible. I didn't think it would be an issue.

 
 
 
 


2213 posts

Uber Geek


  # 1380287 5-Sep-2015 15:56
On advice by GZ'ers I only needed to change name and password on my Spark supplied HG630b to get it up and running on 2D so no black magic required :P

68 posts

Master Geek


  # 1390870 21-Sep-2015 07:41
anyone try and get their 2 degrees broadband working on an orcon genius router(black). I have just signed up but my issues is the wifi range does not seem as good.
what 2 degrees settings do i have to use on the orcon genius router?


note for self: think there is 3 different routers on offer see this post.
FRITZ!Box 7360
and the higher specked 7490.
7390
edit: similar poor wifi experience int his post
edit: just have adsl and don't use voip or standard phone line.

/dev/null
9005 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 1390872 21-Sep-2015 07:50
I use an Edgerouter Lite with my UFB plan. It is rather easy to get a 3rd party router setup.

For VDSL/UFB you need VLAN Tagging (10) and PPPoE.




68 posts

Master Geek


  # 1525592 4-Apr-2016 10:09
so i finally tried to try using my genius broadband router (as I think the wifi is slightly better on it) instead of my fritzbox router supplied my 2degrees. The internet was working fine with my fritxbox, and then I swapped it with the genius router. The only changes I made on the genius router was to change the username from  x@orcon.co.nz to username@snap.co.nz and the password. There is probably other changes but I gave this ago, but I could not get connected to the internet. 

 

 

 

So then I tried to put the fritzbox back, I had not made any changes to it, but now it says it does not work. It says something about a failed dsl line test. There is the option to calibrate the fritz router with the phone line disconnected from the back of the router. I done this and it passed. There is then a line test you can do with the phone line put back in. This is coming back with a failure on the line at 2meters and 4meters  (2 different tests). This I find strange as the line should be unaffected?

 

 

 

Anyhow logged a fault with 2D and there is meant to be someone out in 24-48 hours to check the line from the exchange. 

 

 

 

Can anyone advise on this?

 

Can anyone advise exactly what settings I need to change on the genius router to be the same as the fritzbox router so I can get my 2degrees internet working through my genius broadband router? I do not have Voip or a landline with 2D just the internet.

152 posts

Master Geek


  # 1525706 4-Apr-2016 11:13
the username should be @snap.net.nz

 
 
 
 


68 posts

Master Geek


  # 1525711 4-Apr-2016 11:26
tks I think i had that bit right, I was just working from memory on writing the question. I just copied the username from the fritzbox settings, I will double check. Also on the password that goes with this username, on the fritzbox is it 1234? I made that assumption but I have no way of confirming this.

824 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  # 1526080 4-Apr-2016 23:16
The password will be whatever you set up when you signed up. The same password you use to sign in to the account section on their website.

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  # 1526121 5-Apr-2016 02:04
 call up and get them to configure your fritz and manually enter user/pass. If you're not getting dsl after that log a fault, if you logged a fault and it was just modem config you'll probably get a fee 

68 posts

Master Geek


  # 1526162 5-Apr-2016 08:31
I logged a fault on sun night but thought they could fix it over the phone, but after the usual checking a different cable, powering on and off, checking all jack points, they decided that someone had to be called out. Before ringing them i had done the following. There is the option to calibrate the fritz router with the phone line disconnected from the back of the router. I done this and it passed. There is then a line test you can do with the phone line put back in. This is coming back with a failure on the line at 2meters and 4meters  (2 different tests). This I find strange as the line should be unaffected?

 

 

 

 

 

They did go on about a 240$ fine if there was nothing wrong with the line, which i thought was interesting. 

 

they did also offer insurane @4$ in case i do find a line fault, istead of paying a possible 140$ fault fix fee if one is found. We will see how we go. 

 

 

 

Anyhow a tech was due to call out on tuesday morning but came yesterday and I missed a call from him. I got home and was told that he said the line was fine that either router should work. I just need to enter my username and password. So I tried this, but no joy I also tried the calibrate and dsl line test mentioned above again still no joy. I then started to ring them, and whilst doing some playing around, I then seen some other line diagnostic test that seemed to take longer and that seemed to fix it after a while(come back and edit with more detail). I was also connected to the router via a cable as opposed to the wifi, which I am not sure if that made a difference. Anyhow this seemed to get it working.  

 

 

Now can I do this with the genius router? regarding the username i have this right username@snap.co.nz. Regarding the password when I look at it on the fritzbox I just see 4 characters (****) so i thought it might be just 4 characters long, hence my assumption 1234. But my password for the 2degrees webpage is longer than 4 digits. Can anyone confirm if the password is the same for the router as it is for signing into their website? Maybe that is all i need to get right on the genius router?

 

 

 

Also the genius router was configed for voip so i am not sure if that would be an issue in gettting it working on 2D as some of the voip settings on the genius router look like they are hard set so I cannot change them.

Minimalist
5597 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 1526239 5-Apr-2016 11:28
It is your full password as used on the website.

Minimalist
5597 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 1526241 5-Apr-2016 11:30
Have you factory reset your FB and then plugged in? It should auto configure if you leave it for a few minutes.

68 posts

Master Geek


  # 1526278 5-Apr-2016 12:07
 I got the FB working, but out of curiosity how do you do a factory reset on it.  I could not see a button to do this.

Minimalist
5597 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 1526299 5-Apr-2016 12:46
http://superuser.com/questions/350980/how-to-reset-a-fritzbox-dsl-router-to-factory-settings

