iamsammajor:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees2degrees Amazon Video offer


261 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#248038 8-Mar-2019 09:43
Send private message quote this post

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/news/article.cfm?c_id=3&objectid=12210675

 

 

 

It stated

 

"Taylor then said that if existing customers asked, they would get the deal."

 

 

 

So only applied to customers that join last month? not last year? LOL

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
345 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2193440 8-Mar-2019 10:14
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Login to your 2 Degrees account and there will be an option to get Amazon Prime.

1298 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2193443 8-Mar-2019 10:19
Send private message quote this post

Yes.

 

You just have to agree to a 12 month commitment. Just completed myself online.

 

I was already out of contract though, so not sure quite how it works for those who are still under a term.




.

 
 
 
 




261 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2193467 8-Mar-2019 10:40
Send private message quote this post

I signed up last Sep, so will be other 6mth untill my next renewal.

 

 

 

In terms of costing:

 

Introductory price of $4.49 for 6 months.

 

After 6 months standard price of $8.99 per month applies.

 

So I guess, existing customer is able to get it as add-ons. 

812 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2193484 8-Mar-2019 11:00
Send private message quote this post

Never knew this was an option with 2D.
My contact ends in June so might take them up on that then.
Been waiting for the new season of The Expanse and American Gods to come out before I to sign up.

 


(Also with Netflix & Lightbox & TV on Demand already I seem to have more TV than I can find time to watch these days so no rush)

 

Thanks for the heads-up.



261 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2193485 8-Mar-2019 11:02
Send private message quote this post

KrazyKid:

 

Never knew this was an option with 2D.
My contact ends in June so might take them up on that then.
Been waiting for the new season of The Expanse and American Gods to come out before I to sign up.

 


(Also with Netflix & Lightbox & TV on Demand already I seem to have more TV than I can find time to watch these days so no rush)

 

Thanks for the heads-up.

 

 

 

 

I have not tried them. Do you know by any chance whether they have geographical restrictions? 

BDFL - Memuneh
65641 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2193491 8-Mar-2019 11:10
Send private message quote this post

Yes, there are some programs that are not available in New Zealand.

 

Also, moved this to correct forum. Please use correct sub-forums or posts will be removed.




Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | Sharesies (ref code) | My technology disclosure 

/dev/null
9087 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2193492 8-Mar-2019 11:11
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

I got this when logging into my broadband account:

 

 

Signed up, I have no intention of leaving 2degrees anytime soon! Thanks @2degreescare!




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies

 
 
 
 




261 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2193493 8-Mar-2019 11:12
Send private message quote this post

freitasm:

 

Yes, there are some programs that are not available in New Zealand.

 

Also, moved this to correct forum. Please use correct sub-forums or posts will be removed.

 

 

 

 

got you,

 

My apologies for not putting in the correct place at the first, and thanks for correcting. 

436 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2193494 8-Mar-2019 11:13
Send private message quote this post

Just tried this as I saw the offer when I went to pay my bill. Clicked on everything, got a "Your Amazon Prime Video subscription is ready!" with a link - clicked and got are You're not eligible for this page. Thought maybe it was a browser thing, waited for an hour or 2 and tried it again. Now it says the link has expired.

 

 

 

I think the offer is a bit broken.



261 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2193501 8-Mar-2019 11:16
Send private message quote this post

michaelmurfy:

 

I got this when logging into my broadband account:

 

 

Signed up, I have no intention of leaving 2degrees anytime soon! Thanks @2degreescare!

 



 

Are you still within your contract terms? or it already finish?

628 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2193506 8-Mar-2019 11:21
Send private message quote this post

iamsammajor:

 

Are you still within your contract terms? or it already finish?

 

 

I'm under contract (about half way through), and the only offer I have is APV for $4.99 per month for six months. Is there a site that shows what APV are offering in New Zealand?

225 posts

Master Geek


  #2193508 8-Mar-2019 11:22
Send private message quote this post

How can I browse amazon library  without signing up first?



261 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2193510 8-Mar-2019 11:29
Send private message quote this post

https://www.justwatch.com/nz/provider/amazon-prime-video

 

 

 

I found this, but not too sure how accurate it is.

 

seems there is no official info, or they have been hidden deep lol. maybe only way to find out is wait till some one can use it free to feed back

3400 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2193523 8-Mar-2019 11:50
Send private message quote this post

This is why I love 2 degrees, they always look after existing customers without having to phone retention teams, threaten to leave, etc.  It was thus in the snap days and continues today. Noice. 

828 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2193750 8-Mar-2019 16:41
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

You should be able to link your Twitch account to it, then get the the free Twitch Prime sub($4.99 US value) each month

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

New Vodafone mobile data plans with unlimited data
Posted 26-Feb-2020 06:55

Vodafone launches innovation initiatives to help businesses use 5G
Posted 26-Feb-2020 05:00

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM brings massive sound and extreme bass
Posted 25-Feb-2020 09:00

Withings launches three new devices to help monitor heart health from home
Posted 13-Feb-2020 20:05

Auckland start-up Yourcar matches new car buyers with dealerships
Posted 13-Feb-2020 18:05

School gardens go high tech to teach kids the importance of technology
Posted 13-Feb-2020 11:10

Malwarebytes finds Mac threats outpace Windows for the first time
Posted 13-Feb-2020 08:01

Amazon launches Echo Show 8 in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 8-Feb-2020 20:36

Vodafone New Zealand starts two year partnership with LetsPlay.Live
Posted 28-Jan-2020 11:24

Ring launches indoor-only security camera
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:26

New report findings will help schools implement the digital technologies curriculum content
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:25

N4L to upgrade & support wireless internet inside schools
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:22

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.