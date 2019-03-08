iamsammajor:

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/news/article.cfm?c_id=3&objectid=12210675
It stated
"Taylor then said that if existing customers asked, they would get the deal."
So only applied to customers that join last month? not last year? LOL
Login to your 2 Degrees account and there will be an option to get Amazon Prime.
Yes.
You just have to agree to a 12 month commitment. Just completed myself online.
I was already out of contract though, so not sure quite how it works for those who are still under a term.
I signed up last Sep, so will be other 6mth untill my next renewal.
In terms of costing:
Introductory price of $4.49 for 6 months.
After 6 months standard price of $8.99 per month applies.
So I guess, existing customer is able to get it as add-ons.
Never knew this was an option with 2D.
My contact ends in June so might take them up on that then.
Been waiting for the new season of The Expanse and American Gods to come out before I to sign up.
(Also with Netflix & Lightbox & TV on Demand already I seem to have more TV than I can find time to watch these days so no rush)
Thanks for the heads-up.
I have not tried them. Do you know by any chance whether they have geographical restrictions?
Yes, there are some programs that are not available in New Zealand.
Also, moved this to correct forum. Please use correct sub-forums or posts will be removed.
I got this when logging into my broadband account:
Signed up, I have no intention of leaving 2degrees anytime soon! Thanks @2degreescare!
freitasm:
Yes, there are some programs that are not available in New Zealand.
Also, moved this to correct forum. Please use correct sub-forums or posts will be removed.
got you,
My apologies for not putting in the correct place at the first, and thanks for correcting.
Just tried this as I saw the offer when I went to pay my bill. Clicked on everything, got a "Your Amazon Prime Video subscription is ready!" with a link - clicked and got are You're not eligible for this page. Thought maybe it was a browser thing, waited for an hour or 2 and tried it again. Now it says the link has expired.
I think the offer is a bit broken.
michaelmurfy:
I got this when logging into my broadband account:
Signed up, I have no intention of leaving 2degrees anytime soon! Thanks @2degreescare!
Are you still within your contract terms? or it already finish?
iamsammajor:
Are you still within your contract terms? or it already finish?
I'm under contract (about half way through), and the only offer I have is APV for $4.99 per month for six months. Is there a site that shows what APV are offering in New Zealand?
How can I browse amazon library without signing up first?
https://www.justwatch.com/nz/provider/amazon-prime-video
I found this, but not too sure how accurate it is.
seems there is no official info, or they have been hidden deep lol. maybe only way to find out is wait till some one can use it free to feed back
This is why I love 2 degrees, they always look after existing customers without having to phone retention teams, threaten to leave, etc. It was thus in the snap days and continues today. Noice.
You should be able to link your Twitch account to it, then get the the free Twitch Prime sub($4.99 US value) each month