I am trying to download some software from my MSDN library (including Windows 10 1809 and 1903) and seeing speeds around of around 300 KB/second - the Windows ISO will take about three to four hours - under normal conditions this would be done in minutes.
The server is download.my.visualstudio.com:
Tracing route to cs10.wpc.v0cdn.net [2606:2800:147:ff8:129b:22eb:20b:1347] over a maximum of 30 hops:
1 5 ms 7 ms 10 ms fritz.box [2406:e001:1:ae01:5e49:79ff:fe51:5ee8]
2 5 ms 3 ms 4 ms 2406:e000:2801:c::1
3 18 ms 15 ms 17 ms as23655.auckland.megaport.com [2001:dea:0:40::4d]
4 24 ms 17 ms 16 ms as15133.auckland.megaport.com [2001:dea:0:40::30]
5 15 ms 15 ms 16 ms 2606:2800:147:ff8:129b:22eb:20b:1347
Trace complete.
Anyone else seeing this? Disabled IPv6 on this box, same speeds...
I am pretty sure the WiFi on this box can do better: