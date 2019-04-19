Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degreesExtremely slow downloads from MSDN on 2degrees?


BDFL - Memuneh
68202 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#249013 19-Apr-2019 13:34
I am trying to download some software from my MSDN library (including Windows 10 1809 and 1903) and seeing speeds around of around 300 KB/second - the Windows ISO will take about three to four hours - under normal conditions this would be done in minutes.

 

The server is download.my.visualstudio.com:

 

Tracing route to cs10.wpc.v0cdn.net [2606:2800:147:ff8:129b:22eb:20b:1347] over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

1 5 ms 7 ms 10 ms fritz.box [2406:e001:1:ae01:5e49:79ff:fe51:5ee8]
2 5 ms 3 ms 4 ms 2406:e000:2801:c::1
3 18 ms 15 ms 17 ms as23655.auckland.megaport.com [2001:dea:0:40::4d]
4 24 ms 17 ms 16 ms as15133.auckland.megaport.com [2001:dea:0:40::30]
5 15 ms 15 ms 16 ms 2606:2800:147:ff8:129b:22eb:20b:1347

 

Trace complete.

 

Anyone else seeing this? Disabled IPv6 on this box, same speeds...

 

 

I am pretty sure the WiFi on this box can do better:

 

 

 




 

 

BDFL - Memuneh
68202 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2221137 19-Apr-2019 13:51
And if I connect via a VPN to Auckland or Singapore endpoints, download speeds go up to 4 MB/s and download is done in 15 minutes or less.

 

Obviously something going on with 2degrees routes...




 

 

245 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2221149 19-Apr-2019 14:45
Try downloading an 1809 image as a test,  I find some ISO's are better 'seeded' on MSDN.  I've downloaded ISO's in Minutes and older ISO's being very slow in the same session.

 
 
 
 




BDFL - Memuneh
68202 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2221151 19-Apr-2019 14:46
fearandloathing:

 

Try downloading an 1809 image as a test,  I find some ISO's are better 'seeded' on MSDN.  I've downloaded ISO's in Minutes and older ISO's being very slow in the same session.

 

 

I was downloading stuff last night - old stuff, and this happened the same. It's the routes...




 

 

245 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2221152 19-Apr-2019 14:46
Opps see you have already tried 1809, try something other than Windows 10



BDFL - Memuneh
68202 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2221153 19-Apr-2019 14:48
fearandloathing:

 

Opps see you have already tried 1809, try something other than Windows 10

 

 

Yes, last night I tried SQL Server, Windows Server and Windows 10...




 

 

'That VDSL Cat'
12514 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2221154 19-Apr-2019 14:50
Have you tried turning v6 off and trying that..




BDFL - Memuneh
68202 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2221155 19-Apr-2019 14:52
hio77:

 

Have you tried turning v6 off and trying that..

 

 

Yes, I did turn IPv6 off on this adapter, no change in speeds (I mentioned this in the OP).




 

 

1107 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2221158 19-Apr-2019 14:55
I'm on 2Degrees UFB in auckland and not seeing this issue, Maybe it's now cached by 2D?

 

 

 



BDFL - Memuneh
68202 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2221162 19-Apr-2019 15:05
Andib:

 

I'm on 2Degrees UFB in auckland and not seeing this issue, Maybe it's now cached by 2D?

 

 

 

 

 

It wouldn't be caching - I tried with SQL server, Windows Server and Windows 10 1809 last night.




 

 

1193 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2221166 19-Apr-2019 15:15
Also slow here, probably the Wellington BNG...

 

Click to see full size

1364 posts

Uber Geek


  #2221167 19-Apr-2019 15:19
Voyager is no better.

2010 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2221168 19-Apr-2019 15:20
Same issues with the new Windows 10 1903 using firefox.

 

 

 




BDFL - Memuneh
68202 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2221173 19-Apr-2019 15:25
I think it is time to ping @2degreescare although being a long weekend we might not see some action until next week.




 

 

/dev/null
9502 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2221180 19-Apr-2019 15:39
dfnt:

 

Also slow here, probably the Wellington BNG...

 

I don't think so. I've tried on my home connection, and on Voyager with the same issue. The issue appears to be with Megaport as ISP's that don't use it seem to go at line speed (tested from Spark and some datacentres however a server I have that goes via Megaport has the issue).




329 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2221257 19-Apr-2019 18:36
No problems here - The business 1903 ISO took 6 mins to download.

 

2degrees gig fibre in Wellington

 

 

 

Edit: yeah, other downloads coming down at 500K

