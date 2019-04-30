Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degreesWhen 2D is going to support esim?


261 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

# 249197 30-Apr-2019 12:25
2 people support this post
Oh well, now Spark does it.

 

When will 2D?

 1 | 2 | 3
/dev/null
9018 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2227929 30-Apr-2019 12:28
I don't think anyone at 2degrees can make any comment on this until it is live. Until then, the answer is soon.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies

'That VDSL Cat'
11485 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2227932 30-Apr-2019 12:31
One person supports this post
poor @saltynz... something to bug him all day ;)




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 
 
 
 




261 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  # 2227934 30-Apr-2019 12:33
One person supports this post
I didnt think i would get the answer anyway, but thought it would be fun to know how may out there are waiting :P

5169 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2227949 30-Apr-2019 13:28
michaelmurfy:

I don't think anyone at 2degrees can make any comment on this until it is live.

 

 

Yeah, pretty much. :-)




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

752 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  # 2273805 10-Jul-2019 10:56
Willingly necro-ing this thread rather than create a new one on the same topic.

 

 

 

Has anyone seen any information since the Spark eSIM launch in April for 2degrees? I've recently found out my employer is cutting off all Androids from the MDM platform, so I have to move to iPhone in the next few months. My current phone is dual-sim, Spark and 2degrees, but I am not sure I'll be able to get my Spark SIM moved to the eSIM on an iPhone XR (and buying a dual-Nano XS is just insane xD) - hence my interest in 2degrees eSIM :)

 

 

 

Cheers all




Professional Forum Lurker

5762 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2273806 10-Jul-2019 10:57
You have to wait for official coms from 2degrees!

'That VDSL Cat'
11485 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2273807 10-Jul-2019 10:59
CruciasNZ:

 

Willingly necro-ing this thread rather than create a new one on the same topic.

 

 

 

Has anyone seen any information since the Spark eSIM launch in April for 2degrees? I've recently found out my employer is cutting off all Androids from the MDM platform, so I have to move to iPhone in the next few months. My current phone is dual-sim, Spark and 2degrees, but I am not sure I'll be able to get my Spark SIM moved to the eSIM on an iPhone XR (and buying a dual-Nano XS is just insane xD) - hence my interest in 2degrees eSIM :)

 

 

 

Cheers all

 

 

Just take your spark sim in to the store and ask them to convert it to esim for ya on the XR.

 

 

 

then put in your 2d physical sim once that's all sorted.

 

Best of both worlds, you get to have the 2d work sim and you get to keep the consistency of sparks network too ;)




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 
 
 
 


752 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  # 2273811 10-Jul-2019 11:03
hio77:

 

Just take your spark sim in to the store and ask them to convert it to esim for ya on the XR.

 

 

 

then put in your 2d physical sim once that's all sorted.

 

Best of both worlds, you get to have the 2d work sim and you get to keep the consistency of sparks network too ;)

 

 

 

 

Sadly the work SIM is Spark, and we may not be allowed to use eSIM for the business plan. My primary plan is to get Spark on the eSIM as you suggest, but thought it was about time to check up on my backup plan (2d on eSIM). It'd be terrible to buy the phone for dual sim purposes, then find out I'm caught in a crack :D




Professional Forum Lurker

2341 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2273977 10-Jul-2019 13:49
One person supports this post
So...having recently moved to a new (e-SIM capable) iPhone Xs Max, I have to say, I am also very much interested in when/how the whole move will happen with 2D. 

 

 

 

Out of interest, how hard is it for the mobile providers to enable this? I assume it's quite difficult or else they all would've jumped in boots and all by now. 

 

 

 

 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.

AKT

300 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2273989 10-Jul-2019 14:22
2 people support this post
Handsomedan:

 

 I am also very much interested in when/how the whole move will happen with 2D. 

 

 

 

 

Ditto.... and the next question will be can we have it on the Apple Watch too please?

 

 

 

Cheers

 

 

 

A

263 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2276445 14-Jul-2019 18:13
CruciasNZ:

 

Sadly the work SIM is Spark, and we may not be allowed to use eSIM for the business plan. My primary plan is to get Spark on the eSIM as you suggest, but thought it was about time to check up on my backup plan (2d on eSIM). It'd be terrible to buy the phone for dual sim purposes, then find out I'm caught in a crack :D

 

 

Think I will have the same problem. Sure would be nice to set up a personal 2d plan on eSIM.

752 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  # 2321306 20-Sep-2019 15:24
Right, casting Necropost again (better that than a new thread on the same subject). iPhone 11 and its ilk is coming out, so thought it was a good time to enquire again (that and it's been two months). While Spark does have eSIM for personal plans, it still seems to be unsupported (officially) for Business Accounts, so the race is still on between the providers I use!

 

Any word on 2degrees implementation? It has after all been listed in the blurb for XR sales on the website for a year now (I am assuming here that 2degree's choice not to omit that bit of apple provided blurb indicates they intended to release it in 2019 as the blurb said).

 

Cru :)




Professional Forum Lurker

2984 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2321309 20-Sep-2019 15:27
One person supports this post
Here’s me getting all excited when this thread showed up thinking there was an update on this lol



261 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  # 2321321 20-Sep-2019 16:00
tardtasticx: Here’s me getting all excited when this thread showed up thinking there was an update on this lol



Same here, XD

752 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  # 2321433 20-Sep-2019 16:29
Sorry you two xD

At least it's not just me sitting here going all nerd-crazy




Professional Forum Lurker

 1 | 2 | 3
