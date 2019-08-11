Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degreesFritz!box 7490 Firmware 7.12


629 posts

Ultimate Geek


#254425 11-Aug-2019 19:29
Send private message quote this post

This was unusually quick to go from 7.11 to 7.12....  

 

New Features:

 

  • Over 50 new features and improvements: more performance and convenience in the wireless network, Mesh and Smart Home
  • Seamlessly connected in the Mesh: Mesh WiFi steering, shared telephone book and Smart Home
  • Well informed: Important information arrives simply and directly at the email address of your MyFRITZ! account
  • New in the internet: more information on DSL, faster LTE and expanded VPN functions
  • Added value for FRITZ!Fon: easy sharing of access to the wireless guest access, direct blocking of telephone numbers, and much more
  • Practical to operate: quick overview of updates for FRITZ! products, LEDs can be switched off
  • Stronger support for new products: FRITZ!Repeater 3000 and FRITZ!DECT 400 Smart Home switch

Create new topic
5942 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2294379 11-Aug-2019 19:52
Send private message quote this post

Yes sure was quick I posted about the 7.12 update in the 7.11 thread

Wi-Fi is better for sure when on the edge of coverage



629 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2294419 11-Aug-2019 21:03
Send private message quote this post

Linux: Yes sure was quick I posted about the 7.12 update in the 7.11 thread

Wi-Fi is better for sure when on the edge of coverage

 

Oops, sorry - had a quick look on the forums, but didn't check there! 

 
 
 
 


BDFL - Memuneh
65711 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2294433 11-Aug-2019 21:32
Send private message quote this post

Nothing wrong - it's a new version so a new thread is ok.




Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | Sharesies (ref code) | My technology disclosure 

BDFL - Memuneh
65711 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2297767 14-Aug-2019 00:13
Send private message quote this post

Not happy really. Three times now the red LED was lit. Looking at the admin page it said "Internet not connect for longer than one hour"... When in fact this was not true at all.

Obviously a bug on how it checks for the existing connection.




Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | Sharesies (ref code) | My technology disclosure 



629 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2297804 14-Aug-2019 08:06
Send private message quote this post

freitasm: Not happy really. Three times now the red LED was lit. Looking at the admin page it said "Internet not connect for longer than one hour"... When in fact this was not true at all.

Obviously a bug on how it checks for the existing connection.

 

Interesting, the 2 I have at home are wall mounted behind a TV and in the hallway cupboard (so don't usually see the LEDs). Will have a nosey at ours if I remember. Presume you're on fibre @fretasm ? Can't say I've noticed any change to day to day usage. Upgrading the 2nd Fritz via the mesh area was cool, a bit like the unifi contoller upgrade! haha

BDFL - Memuneh
65711 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2297805 14-Aug-2019 08:07
Send private message quote this post

Yes, on fibre here...




Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | Sharesies (ref code) | My technology disclosure 

76 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2299082 14-Aug-2019 11:31
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

I'm glad I'm not the only one with this problem....

 

I have raised a support request with AVM about it. I'll let you know what they say..

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 


BDFL - Memuneh
65711 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2436009 10-Mar-2020 21:08
Send private message quote this post

This thing I've reported back in August is still happening.

 

My Fritzbox is on 7.12 and out of the blue the status led is red. When I login I see this message ("Internet connection interrupted for more than one hour) and if I click Show Details I see the description below:

 

 

Looking at the log I see this:

 

 

This is obviously false, as I have been using the Internet all this time (working from home most of the days when this message appears), as well at the time of this log entry (and others) I was happily watching something on Netflix on the big TV. 

 

Anyone else seeing this as well? 

 

@NickMack any idea?

 

 

 

 




Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | Sharesies (ref code) | My technology disclosure 



629 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2436014 10-Mar-2020 21:26
Send private message quote this post

Can't say I've ever seen a red light on mine in the times that I've looked in the cupboard that the main router lives in. Also had a trawl through the log and haven't seen that entry. I have to note that I'm on the generic AVM firmware rather than the stock 2degrees one that the fritzboxes usually comes with. 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Spark launches 5G Starter Fund
Posted 8-Mar-2020 19:19

TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:48

Sony boosts full-frame lens line-up with introduction of FE 20mm F1.8 G large-aperture ultra-wide-angle prime Lens
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:44

Vector and Spark teamed up on smart metering initiative
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:42

Schneider Electric launches new PDL Pro Series designed specifically for the commercial building market
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:39

Kiwi app Pedigree DentaStix Studios uses pet images to counter impact of negative social media Content
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:32

Samsung expands to New Zealand in 5G Networks Deal with Spark
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:17

New Vodafone mobile data plans with unlimited data
Posted 26-Feb-2020 06:55

Vodafone launches innovation initiatives to help businesses use 5G
Posted 26-Feb-2020 05:00

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM brings massive sound and extreme bass
Posted 25-Feb-2020 09:00

Withings launches three new devices to help monitor heart health from home
Posted 13-Feb-2020 20:05

Auckland start-up Yourcar matches new car buyers with dealerships
Posted 13-Feb-2020 18:05

School gardens go high tech to teach kids the importance of technology
Posted 13-Feb-2020 11:10

Malwarebytes finds Mac threats outpace Windows for the first time
Posted 13-Feb-2020 08:01

Amazon launches Echo Show 8 in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 8-Feb-2020 20:36


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.