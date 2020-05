I know this has been asked a number of times but I thought I'd start a new thread as it's been a while since I last saw any news on this...

I have selfish reasons for this - I have a new job and the mobile is 2D, as is my personal device...and my personal device is better than the device I got from work...would be nice to combine the two without using my personal mobile number (I work in a BYOD=permissible environment).

Any updates?