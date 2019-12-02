Hi All,

I've been with 2 Degrees in Wellington since 22nd July, on a 900/500 UFB plan. I was very happy with performance and the service initially, then got a bit grumpy when they introduced CG-NAT since it broke my VPN and a few other services. To be fair they did eventually move me back to a public IP address although it took them a few attempts to get it done.

However I am a Samknows Probe customer, and I have noticed that at the time of CG-NAT things became quite a bit slower, and it seems to be getting worse.

On this chart you can see that I was initially getting fairly average performance - until July 22nd I was with Vodafone Cable on a 950/100 plan.

After July 22nd I was regularly maxing out on domestic network performance. I was switched to CG-NAT on appx October 17th, which is exactly when performance goes off a cliff in the chart. I was switched to a public address on 22nd October, and performance remained about the same. As per the chart performance seems to even be getting worse over the last 6 weeks.

Has anybody else noticed any change in performance? Any other comments?

Thanks

Conrad