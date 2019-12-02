Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
13 posts

Geek


# 261536 2-Dec-2019 18:11


Hi All,

 

I've been with 2 Degrees in Wellington since 22nd July, on a 900/500 UFB plan. I was very happy with performance and the service initially, then got a bit grumpy when they introduced CG-NAT since it broke my VPN and a few other services. To be fair they did eventually move me back to a public IP address although it took them a few attempts to get it done.

 

However I am a Samknows Probe customer, and I have noticed that at the time of CG-NAT things became quite a bit slower, and it seems to be getting worse.

 

 

On this chart you can see that I was initially getting fairly average performance - until July 22nd I was with Vodafone Cable on a 950/100 plan.

 

After July 22nd I was regularly maxing out on domestic network performance. I was switched to CG-NAT on appx October 17th, which is exactly when performance goes off a cliff in the chart. I was switched to a public address on 22nd October, and performance remained about the same. As per the chart performance seems to even be getting worse over the last 6 weeks.

 

Has anybody else noticed any change in performance? Any other comments?

 

 

 

Thanks

 

Conrad

5649 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2365009 2-Dec-2019 18:15


I'm not on the 1Gb plan but noticed no issues maybe @NickMack can do some poking around

278 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  # 2365012 2-Dec-2019 18:20
2 people support this post


I wouldn't trust the performance tests from Samknows. I've been on same plan in Wellington with 2degrees and saw similar performance.
I also have a static IP. Speedtests from other sites indicate otherwise - full max speed with no problems. Especially speedtests to the 2degrees server in Christchurch from Wellington.

 

So much so that I have ended up pulling out my Samknows device because I don't think Sam knows anymore, just eating huge amounts of data!

 
 
 
 


596 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  # 2365022 2-Dec-2019 18:35
One person supports this post


Hi All,

 

Before we jump to conclusions, if you have any concerns, please follow the Troubleshooting speed issues - Tips & Tricks - guide posted on Geekzone - https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=85&topicid=239862. Specifically follow the Building a bootable USB stick to eliminate driver/OS issues (for the more tech savvy) to provide some data/guidance.

 

Nick.






596 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  # 2365023 2-Dec-2019 18:37
One person supports this post


Jiriteach:

 

I wouldn't trust the performance tests from Samknows. I've been on same plan in Wellington with 2degrees and saw similar performance.
I also have a static IP. Speedtests from other sites indicate otherwise - full max speed with no problems. Especially speedtests to the 2degrees server in Christchurch from Wellington.

 

So much so that I have ended up pulling out my Samknows device because I don't think Sam knows anymore, just eating huge amounts of data!

 

 

:-) And hell does it use a lot of data... I'm not sure personally how much longer I'll keep my probe for the value I receive from it.

 

 

 

Nick.






'That VDSL Cat'
11360 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2365112 2-Dec-2019 19:12
2 people support this post


NickMack:

 

Jiriteach:

 

I wouldn't trust the performance tests from Samknows. I've been on same plan in Wellington with 2degrees and saw similar performance.
I also have a static IP. Speedtests from other sites indicate otherwise - full max speed with no problems. Especially speedtests to the 2degrees server in Christchurch from Wellington.

 

So much so that I have ended up pulling out my Samknows device because I don't think Sam knows anymore, just eating huge amounts of data!

 

 

:-) And hell does it use a lot of data... I'm not sure personally how much longer I'll keep my probe for the value I receive from it.

 

 

 

Nick.

 

 

Wait it actually has value? i thought they were made just to create media articles and call center calls! ;)




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

28444 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2365273 3-Dec-2019 07:34
3 people support this post


I'm really surprised MBIE are still continuing to pay SamKnows huge $$ when they've delivered absolutely nothing meaningful so far.

 

Despite me having some issues with the Truenet testing and their methodology there were actually some aspects of their testing that did drive change in the market and did deliver some (albiet minimal) benefits to the end consumer. SamKnows is pretty much just regarded as a big joke by the entire industry.

 

 

 

 

 

 

768 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2368043 4-Dec-2019 12:16


I've noticed a marked slow down on my connection too. Used to consistently get close to 1Gbps now struggle to hit 600Mbps for downloads - uploads seem OK (at the moment).  Seems to correlate to moving onto a static IP address.

 

I'm wondering if 2degrees have taken on so many customers that contention has increased considerably.

 

Here's an example from just now:

 

https://www.speedtest.net/result/c/5c47cbfe-f8d3-443a-9248-57af5fb4cdf7

 

 

That's on a wired connection, from a Linux host using the command line utility to the 2degrees Auckland server (as you'll see).

 
 
 
 


596 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  # 2368097 4-Dec-2019 13:18


nzkc:

 

I've noticed a marked slow down on my connection too. Used to consistently get close to 1Gbps now struggle to hit 600Mbps for downloads - uploads seem OK (at the moment).  Seems to correlate to moving onto a static IP address.

 

I'm wondering if 2degrees have taken on so many customers that contention has increased considerably.

 

Here's an example from just now:

 

https://www.speedtest.net/result/c/5c47cbfe-f8d3-443a-9248-57af5fb4cdf7

 

 

That's on a wired connection, from a Linux host using the command line utility to the 2degrees Auckland server (as you'll see).

 

 

Hiya,

 

Not at all, we have a heap of backhaul capacity, we are in the process of planning to replace our speedtest servers to allow for the new Chorus speeds of >1gbe.

 

Please contact customer care on 0800 022 022 and provide your details, maybe run multiple tests to AKL and CHC nodes (and provide results). The Speedtest servers get hammered, the have 1 x 10gbe interface which is limited to 7gbe from memory - so it's possible that is the congestion point.

 

Nick

 

 

 

Nick






71 posts

Master Geek


  # 2368101 4-Dec-2019 13:21


We are currently running on a 100/20 plan, but rarely get download above 80, upload is generally always 20+.

 

Why is it that a circuit that is capable of much higher speeds cannot maintain a lower set speed, does not make sense.

 

Speed checks to 2Degree sites are generally faster, do they have a problem on throughput ??

 

10-15 minutes later---

 

Well, I'm not sure what's going on but have just done two speed checks and both were over 100, I did put in a comment on the 2degrees website yesterday, and today the local council is having phone problems. From talking to some of the Chorus sub-contractors there are/were a number of cowboy sub-contractors working in the town installing fibre..

71 posts

Master Geek


  # 2368102 4-Dec-2019 13:24


sbiddle:

 

I'm really surprised MBIE are still continuing to pay SamKnows huge $$ when they've delivered absolutely nothing meaningful so far.

 

Despite me having some issues with the Truenet testing and their methodology there were actually some aspects of their testing that did drive change in the market and did deliver some (albiet minimal) benefits to the end consumer. SamKnows is pretty much just regarded as a big joke by the entire industry.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Should we toss SamKnows ??

'That VDSL Cat'
11360 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2368107 4-Dec-2019 13:28


nzkc:

 

I've noticed a marked slow down on my connection too. Used to consistently get close to 1Gbps now struggle to hit 600Mbps for downloads - uploads seem OK (at the moment).  Seems to correlate to moving onto a static IP address.

 

I'm wondering if 2degrees have taken on so many customers that contention has increased considerably.

 

Here's an example from just now:

 

https://www.speedtest.net/result/c/5c47cbfe-f8d3-443a-9248-57af5fb4cdf7

 

That's on a wired connection, from a Linux host using the command line utility to the 2degrees Auckland server (as you'll see).

 

 

Try Stuff Auckland for a compassion? Not sure who they had tune their sysctl but it's quite typically the best out there these days..

 

 




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

137 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2368171 4-Dec-2019 15:43


I've had some oddities with the 2degrees Auckland server recently. Up until a week or so ago, I could only max 150Mbit down from it, but get 800+ to other servers. I do agree, my peak speeds have fallen away a bit, I'm unsure if it coincides with getting a static IP or not, though.

 

Tests from today:

 

2degrees Auckland 

 

 

Stuff Fibre Auckland

 

768 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2368214 4-Dec-2019 16:37


NickMack:

 

Hiya,

 

Not at all, we have a heap of backhaul capacity, we are in the process of planning to replace our speedtest servers to allow for the new Chorus speeds of >1gbe.

 

Please contact customer care on 0800 022 022 and provide your details, maybe run multiple tests to AKL and CHC nodes (and provide results). The Speedtest servers get hammered, the have 1 x 10gbe interface which is limited to 7gbe from memory - so it's possible that is the congestion point.

 

Nick

 

 

I had already drafted and sent a long email with some examples.  It is a noticeable change.  Hard to explain though. In the past speeds would jump right up to the max and sit there. Now they have to climb up there when running a test.  Nothing changed on my end either.

 

Lately I'd say your 2d AKL server has given pretty average, though, consistent results.  The ACSData one typically gives the best and closest to line speed. So its almost like its something with some routing somewhere cause I expected, perhaps naively, the 2d one to be the best for me.

 

I'll try some other tests with some other hardware too tonight.

596 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  # 2368795 5-Dec-2019 14:26
3 people support this post


Hi All,

 

 

 

After a bit of investigation we have identified some routing improvements we can make with the AKl server based on the recent network augments that were made as part of our RWC2019 preparation. We will implement a change to see if this resolves the issue, failing that we will look at alternatives.

 

I'll provide updates once that change is made.

 

 

 

Nick.






596 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  # 2368812 5-Dec-2019 15:13
One person supports this post


NickMack:

 

Hi All,

 

 

 

After a bit of investigation we have identified some routing improvements we can make with the AKl server based on the recent network augments that were made as part of our RWC2019 preparation. We will implement a change to see if this resolves the issue, failing that we will look at alternatives.

 

I'll provide updates once that change is made.

 

 

 

Nick.

 

 

Hi All,

 

Change created, QA'd and deployed for the networking side. Let me know how you get on and we will go from there. We will be deploying new servers for this service in the new year.

 

Nick.






