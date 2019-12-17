Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degreesFritz!Box 7490 - 2.4Ghz dropout and occasional LAN dropout on PC Win10


43 posts

Geek


# 261834 17-Dec-2019 12:48
Send private message quote this post

Hi,

Been with 2 degrees for about 2 months now and have noticed a few things with using the provided modem FritzBox we opted for firstly my laptop which is abit old i admit can only get 2.4GHz on wifi which is fine but its occasionally dropping out, after looking at some settings ive set the channel to a static channel rather than auto changing (ive yet to see if this does anything) but i would think on auto it shouldnt matter, the only way to resolve the issue is restarting the wifi adaptor on the laptop (which works fine but quite annoying given sometimes the frequency of this happening, System log shows its deregistering device so -shrug-

But what is more the dropout's happen on my PC on a LAN cable too? not as frequent but can be a pain in the ass at times.

running a Frtiz!Box 7490, thinking about buying a thirdparty modem if continues

Create new topic
BDFL - Memuneh
65142 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2376995 17-Dec-2019 13:16
Send private message quote this post

Interference?

Imported laptop?




Sharesies investment funds | Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff)My technology disclosure 



43 posts

Geek


  # 2377002 17-Dec-2019 13:29
Send private message quote this post

freitasm: Interference?

Imported laptop?

 

 

 

Not imported no, its fairly old but never had this issue with Spark modem. Possibly interference. I will have to see if the changes ive made to the radio channel help the wifi at least. Not sure why the LAN would drop out too though. 

 
 
 
 


80 posts

Master Geek


  # 2380896 24-Dec-2019 12:58
Send private message quote this post

Hi, Are there any firmware updates? Or is that managed solely by 2deg? I have a Fbox that I got independently of 2deg and wen I moved houses (beginning of Nov), I was having no end of trouble connecting back to my Fibre ISP until I did a Firmware update, in all fairness it may have been a coincidence because I was trying lots of things at the time, but it is worth a try.

368 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2380909 24-Dec-2019 13:11
Send private message quote this post

I think I have the same issue. Phone Wifi Disconnects randomly, as well as other devices. I haven't noticed the LAN dropping out though.

Create new topic



Switch your broadband provider now - compare prices


Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40

NZ a top 10 connected nation with stage one of ultra-fast broadband roll-out completed
Posted 24-Nov-2019 14:15

Microsoft Translator understands te reo MÄori
Posted 22-Nov-2019 08:46

Chorus to launch Hyperfibre service
Posted 18-Nov-2019 15:00

Microsoft launches first Experience Center worldwide for Asia Pacific in Singapore
Posted 13-Nov-2019 13:08

Disney+ comes to LG Smart TVs
Posted 13-Nov-2019 12:55

Spark launches new wireless broadband "Unplan Metro"
Posted 11-Nov-2019 08:19


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.