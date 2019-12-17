Hi,



Been with 2 degrees for about 2 months now and have noticed a few things with using the provided modem FritzBox we opted for firstly my laptop which is abit old i admit can only get 2.4GHz on wifi which is fine but its occasionally dropping out, after looking at some settings ive set the channel to a static channel rather than auto changing (ive yet to see if this does anything) but i would think on auto it shouldnt matter, the only way to resolve the issue is restarting the wifi adaptor on the laptop (which works fine but quite annoying given sometimes the frequency of this happening, System log shows its deregistering device so -shrug-



But what is more the dropout's happen on my PC on a LAN cable too? not as frequent but can be a pain in the ass at times.



running a Frtiz!Box 7490, thinking about buying a thirdparty modem if continues