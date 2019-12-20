Hi Guys,

I've been a 2degrees VDSL customer for almost a year now and I'm wondering if it's normal for a naked VDSL connection to renegotiate every 1 - 3 days?

I'm using the supplied Fritzbox 7560 firmware v7.12.

An additional question, with the fritzbox should I be using my 2degree broadband login or the supplied SNAP generic account (snap-factory) in the fritzbox.

20.12.19 14:51:17 Internet connection established successfully. IP address: xxx.xx.xxx.xxx, DNS server: 202.37.101.1 and 202.37.101.2, gateway: 111.69.7.41, broadband PoP: SNAP-41

20.12.19 14:51:07 PPPoE error: Timeout.

20.12.19 14:51:00 DSL is available (DSL synchronization exists with 47372/11415 kbit/s).

20.12.19 14:50:40 DSL synchronization starting (training).

20.12.19 14:50:27 Timeout during PPP negotiation.

20.12.19 14:50:27 Internet connection cleared.

20.12.19 14:50:22 DSL not responding (no DSL synchronization).

19.12.19 04:08:58 Internet connection established successfully. IP address: 111.69.179.5, DNS server: 202.37.101.1 and 202.37.101.2, gateway: 111.69.7.41, broadband PoP: SNAP-41

19.12.19 04:08:48 PPPoE error: Timeout.

19.12.19 04:08:41 DSL is available (DSL synchronization exists with 47819/11809 kbit/s).

19.12.19 04:08:21 DSL synchronization starting (training).

19.12.19 04:08:12 Timeout during PPP negotiation.

19.12.19 04:08:12 Internet connection cleared.

19.12.19 04:08:07 DSL not responding (no DSL synchronization).

18.12.19 21:23:50 Internet connection established successfully. IP address: 111.69.148.220, DNS server: 202.37.101.1 and 202.37.101.2, gateway: 111.69.7.41, broadband PoP: SNAP-41

18.12.19 21:23:39 PPPoE error: Timeout.

18.12.19 21:23:32 DSL is available (DSL synchronization exists with 51611/10249 kbit/s).

18.12.19 21:23:11 DSL synchronization starting (training).

18.12.19 21:22:49 Timeout during PPP negotiation.

18.12.19 21:22:49 Internet connection cleared.

18.12.19 21:22:44 DSL not responding (no DSL synchronization).

15.12.19 15:34:57 Internet connection established successfully. IP address: 111.69.147.242, DNS server: 202.37.101.1 and 202.37.101.2, gateway: 111.69.7.41, broadband PoP: SNAP-41

15.12.19 15:34:46 PPPoE error: Timeout.

15.12.19 15:34:40 DSL is available (DSL synchronization exists with 51581/11985 kbit/s).

15.12.19 15:34:18 DSL synchronization starting (training).

15.12.19 15:34:02 Timeout during PPP negotiation.

15.12.19 15:34:02 Internet connection cleared.

15.12.19 15:33:57 DSL not responding (no DSL synchronization).

11.12.19 19:09:55 Internet connection established successfully. IP address: 118.148.90.17, DNS server: 202.37.101.1 and 202.37.101.2, gateway: 111.69.7.41, broadband PoP: SNAP-41

11.12.19 19:09:44 PPPoE error: Timeout.

11.12.19 19:09:38 DSL is available (DSL synchronization exists with 51282/11469 kbit/s).

11.12.19 19:09:17 DSL synchronization starting (training).

11.12.19 19:09:04 Timeout during PPP negotiation.

11.12.19 19:09:04 Internet connection cleared.

11.12.19 19:08:59 DSL not responding (no DSL synchronization).

11.12.19 19:04:12 Internet connection established successfully. IP address: 111.69.163.7, DNS server: 202.37.101.1 and 202.37.101.2, gateway: 111.69.7.41, broadband PoP: SNAP-41

11.12.19 19:04:01 PPPoE error: Timeout.

11.12.19 19:03:55 DSL is available (DSL synchronization exists with 51223/11985 kbit/s).

11.12.19 19:03:35 DSL synchronization starting (training).

11.12.19 19:03:18 Timeout during PPP negotiation.

11.12.19 19:03:18 Internet connection cleared.

11.12.19 19:03:13 DSL not responding (no DSL synchronization).

11.12.19 18:42:26 Internet connection established successfully. IP address: 118.148.17.167, DNS server: 202.37.101.1 and 202.37.101.2, gateway: 111.69.7.41, broadband PoP: SNAP-41

11.12.19 18:42:15 PPPoE error: Timeout.

11.12.19 18:42:09 DSL is available (DSL synchronization exists with 51282/11954 kbit/s).

11.12.19 18:41:48 DSL synchronization starting (training).

11.12.19 18:41:32 Timeout during PPP negotiation.

11.12.19 18:41:32 Internet connection cleared.

11.12.19 18:41:27 DSL not responding (no DSL synchronization).