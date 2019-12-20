Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degreesVDSL renegotiates every 1-3 days


5 posts

Wannabe Geek


# 261901 20-Dec-2019 15:47
Send private message quote this post

Hi Guys,

 

I've been a 2degrees VDSL customer for almost a year now and I'm wondering if it's normal for a naked VDSL connection to renegotiate every 1 - 3 days?

 

I'm using the supplied Fritzbox 7560 firmware v7.12.

 

An additional question, with the fritzbox should I be using my 2degree broadband login or the supplied SNAP generic account (snap-factory) in the fritzbox.

 

20.12.19 14:51:17 Internet connection established successfully. IP address: xxx.xx.xxx.xxx, DNS server: 202.37.101.1 and 202.37.101.2, gateway: 111.69.7.41, broadband PoP: SNAP-41
20.12.19 14:51:07 PPPoE error: Timeout.
20.12.19 14:51:00 DSL is available (DSL synchronization exists with 47372/11415 kbit/s).
20.12.19 14:50:40 DSL synchronization starting (training).
20.12.19 14:50:27 Timeout during PPP negotiation.
20.12.19 14:50:27 Internet connection cleared.
20.12.19 14:50:22 DSL not responding (no DSL synchronization).
19.12.19 04:08:58 Internet connection established successfully. IP address: 111.69.179.5, DNS server: 202.37.101.1 and 202.37.101.2, gateway: 111.69.7.41, broadband PoP: SNAP-41
19.12.19 04:08:48 PPPoE error: Timeout.
19.12.19 04:08:41 DSL is available (DSL synchronization exists with 47819/11809 kbit/s).
19.12.19 04:08:21 DSL synchronization starting (training).
19.12.19 04:08:12 Timeout during PPP negotiation.
19.12.19 04:08:12 Internet connection cleared.
19.12.19 04:08:07 DSL not responding (no DSL synchronization).
18.12.19 21:23:50 Internet connection established successfully. IP address: 111.69.148.220, DNS server: 202.37.101.1 and 202.37.101.2, gateway: 111.69.7.41, broadband PoP: SNAP-41
18.12.19 21:23:39 PPPoE error: Timeout.
18.12.19 21:23:32 DSL is available (DSL synchronization exists with 51611/10249 kbit/s).
18.12.19 21:23:11 DSL synchronization starting (training).
18.12.19 21:22:49 Timeout during PPP negotiation.
18.12.19 21:22:49 Internet connection cleared.
18.12.19 21:22:44 DSL not responding (no DSL synchronization).
15.12.19 15:34:57 Internet connection established successfully. IP address: 111.69.147.242, DNS server: 202.37.101.1 and 202.37.101.2, gateway: 111.69.7.41, broadband PoP: SNAP-41
15.12.19 15:34:46 PPPoE error: Timeout.
15.12.19 15:34:40 DSL is available (DSL synchronization exists with 51581/11985 kbit/s).
15.12.19 15:34:18 DSL synchronization starting (training).
15.12.19 15:34:02 Timeout during PPP negotiation.
15.12.19 15:34:02 Internet connection cleared.
15.12.19 15:33:57 DSL not responding (no DSL synchronization).
11.12.19 19:09:55 Internet connection established successfully. IP address: 118.148.90.17, DNS server: 202.37.101.1 and 202.37.101.2, gateway: 111.69.7.41, broadband PoP: SNAP-41
11.12.19 19:09:44 PPPoE error: Timeout.
11.12.19 19:09:38 DSL is available (DSL synchronization exists with 51282/11469 kbit/s).
11.12.19 19:09:17 DSL synchronization starting (training).
11.12.19 19:09:04 Timeout during PPP negotiation.
11.12.19 19:09:04 Internet connection cleared.
11.12.19 19:08:59 DSL not responding (no DSL synchronization).
11.12.19 19:04:12 Internet connection established successfully. IP address: 111.69.163.7, DNS server: 202.37.101.1 and 202.37.101.2, gateway: 111.69.7.41, broadband PoP: SNAP-41
11.12.19 19:04:01 PPPoE error: Timeout.
11.12.19 19:03:55 DSL is available (DSL synchronization exists with 51223/11985 kbit/s).
11.12.19 19:03:35 DSL synchronization starting (training).
11.12.19 19:03:18 Timeout during PPP negotiation.
11.12.19 19:03:18 Internet connection cleared.
11.12.19 19:03:13 DSL not responding (no DSL synchronization).
11.12.19 18:42:26 Internet connection established successfully. IP address: 118.148.17.167, DNS server: 202.37.101.1 and 202.37.101.2, gateway: 111.69.7.41, broadband PoP: SNAP-41
11.12.19 18:42:15 PPPoE error: Timeout.
11.12.19 18:42:09 DSL is available (DSL synchronization exists with 51282/11954 kbit/s).
11.12.19 18:41:48 DSL synchronization starting (training).
11.12.19 18:41:32 Timeout during PPP negotiation.
11.12.19 18:41:32 Internet connection cleared.
11.12.19 18:41:27 DSL not responding (no DSL synchronization).

Create new topic
8985 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2379289 20-Dec-2019 18:32
Send private message quote this post

what are the errors like on the line? any random spikes around the time of disconnect?



5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  # 2379297 20-Dec-2019 19:16
Send private message quote this post

The error count seems quite bad in the middle of the week but for some reason clears up.

 

 

   Receive Direction  Send Direction
Max. DSLAM throughput kbit/s 70000 30000
Min. DSLAM throughput kbit/s 360 360
Attainable throughput kbit/s 48234 11656
Current throughput kbit/s 47179 11536
Seamless rate adaptation  off off
    
Latency  8 ms 1 ms
Impulse Noise Protection (INP)  2 0
G.INP  off off
    
Signal-to-noise ratio dB 9 6
Bitswap  off off
Line attenuation dB 15 24
    
Profile 8b  
G.Vector  off off
    
Carrier record  J43 J43
 
Error Counter
 Seconds With  Not Remediable Errors (CRC)
 Errors (ES)  Many
Errors (SES)  per
Minute  Last
15 Minutes
FRITZ!Box  44  0  2  9
Central exchange  16  0 0.1  2

 
 
 
 


'That VDSL Cat'
11371 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2379348 20-Dec-2019 19:43
Send private message quote this post

That's a hard one. your in the ballpark of annoying, but totally acceptable (unless say, the speed also dropped noticeably or the phone has started making noises)




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

Create new topic



Switch your broadband provider now - compare prices


Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40

NZ a top 10 connected nation with stage one of ultra-fast broadband roll-out completed
Posted 24-Nov-2019 14:15

Microsoft Translator understands te reo MÄori
Posted 22-Nov-2019 08:46

Chorus to launch Hyperfibre service
Posted 18-Nov-2019 15:00

Microsoft launches first Experience Center worldwide for Asia Pacific in Singapore
Posted 13-Nov-2019 13:08

Disney+ comes to LG Smart TVs
Posted 13-Nov-2019 12:55

Spark launches new wireless broadband "Unplan Metro"
Posted 11-Nov-2019 08:19


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.