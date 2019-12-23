Didn’t realise this mourning that a forced firmware update was being done. I unplugged the fritz when power light was flashing so hope it was during the reboot phase, didn’t know it was because of firmware update so was just trying to restore internet by unplugging and plugging back in.

Logs showing after plugged back in:

23.12.19 5:11:32 the service provider successfully updated firmware for this device.

23.12.19 5:11:32 The service provider could not transmit any settings to this device: invalid record received.

Is the service provider could not transmit settings anything to worry about, the internet and phone seem fine now.

Fritz Box 7560. And firmware now is 7.12, thanks.