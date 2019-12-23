Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Is there any way to remove a defunct SIM number from a 2degrees account ...?


4 posts

Wannabe Geek


# 261941 23-Dec-2019 17:49
Hello there,

 

My old SIM was deactivated because it hadn't been topped-up for over a year, so I bought a new SIM and used the [Add a number] option in my 2degrees Account Profile to include it in my account. That all worked out fine.

 

However, my old number still appears on my account as deactivated, with the Dashboard saying 'no connection', so - seeing as it's now useless - I want to remove it from my account.

 

I've Googled, scanned the forums, rummaged through 2degrees Help Pages, and worked through all the menus on my 2degrees account, but I haven't found a way to remove the old number, so as things stand it looks I'm stuck with it appearing in my account for eternity.

 

Does anyone know of a way to delete dead numbers from a 2degrees account ...?

 

Cheers,

 

Larry

 

 

 

 

570 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2380567 23-Dec-2019 18:04
2degrees do.




BlinkyBill

5660 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2380568 23-Dec-2019 18:10
Have you called 2degrees customer care?

 
 
 
 




4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  # 2380572 23-Dec-2019 18:16
No, I haven't done that ...

 

I'd assumed that as it was straightforward to add numbers yourself, then deleting them would probably be likewise - that I was somehow just having trouble figuring that out.

 

But OK, I'll contact 2degrees and ask them to do it.

 

Thanks guys!

 

Larry

5660 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2380614 23-Dec-2019 18:18
Quicker to call 2degrees and ask them to remove it than to write the post above I suspect



4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  # 2380616 23-Dec-2019 18:28
Yeah, you're probably right ... but I didn't want to waste their time if in fact there was a way to do it myself, that I'd managed to overlook.

 

Cheers.

