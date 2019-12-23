Hello there,

My old SIM was deactivated because it hadn't been topped-up for over a year, so I bought a new SIM and used the [Add a number] option in my 2degrees Account Profile to include it in my account. That all worked out fine.

However, my old number still appears on my account as deactivated, with the Dashboard saying 'no connection', so - seeing as it's now useless - I want to remove it from my account.

I've Googled, scanned the forums, rummaged through 2degrees Help Pages, and worked through all the menus on my 2degrees account, but I haven't found a way to remove the old number, so as things stand it looks I'm stuck with it appearing in my account for eternity.

Does anyone know of a way to delete dead numbers from a 2degrees account ...?

Cheers,

Larry