I've just moved to 2 Degrees and apart from a couple of issues a quick call to Tech support sorted out within minutes, all is good. HOWEVER I've discovered they didn't tell my old provider I was leaving meaning I get billed for both providers until I cancel the old one. My old provider, Voyager expects notice of one month which is fair enough, and I expected I would pay for a short overlap, but 2 Degrees didn't give any notice, which according to Voyager, other companies usually do. If I'd not called Voyager I could have been paying for months!

A quick call to 2 degrees asking if they'd help with this double charged period as it was their problem got a "its all in the terms and conditions we sent you" response, and a look at the solitary email they sent entitled "Welcome here's the keys to 2degrees broadband" made no mention of this.

As I don't make a habit of changing my providers several times a year I had no idea this was waiting to hit me in the pocket, and I figured I'd park this here in the hope of others not getting caught out in the same way.