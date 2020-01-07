Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hi all,

This is a 2degrees and potentially a Chorus question.

I am trying to do port forwarding for some services on my 2degrees fibre connection. The firewall i use is OPNsense, which is directly connected to the ONT using pppoe. Needless to say port forwarding is not successful. I have opened up the port as per description of OPNsense and it should be working. The services on that port are working fine too. But I don't even see the port being hit from the outside.

So in my investigation i came accross something I can't really explain. The FW says my external WAN IP is 100.66.xxx.xxx but when looking at my external IP from the outside it's 151.210.xxx.xxx. Is that because there's something like Carrier Grade NAT? I presume that is the difference between 2degrees network layer and internet traffic layer but I would have somehow expected this to be 1:1 NAT. So anything going to the 151 address to be directly forwarded to the 100.66 address.

So either the traffic isn't getting forwarded or it's hitting the FW as 151.210 and the FW isn't recognising it as legal traffic and dropping it (but not seeing that in the log).

So any help here would be greatly appreciated. How do others fare with port forwarding and PPPOE? Any issues? I am just trying to understand where the traffic is being dropped.

Thanks Heaps!
Oliver

This is due to the CG-NAT 2degrees have recently implemented. The only choice if port forwarding is 100% required, is a static IP.

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=85&topicid=255661

 
 
 
 


'That VDSL Cat'
you are on CGNat. request a public ip..




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.



Thanks heaps. Was suspecting some &€€&€_:- like that.

