Recently moved to 2Deg on 900/400 plan. Was informed about stock issues with 7490 and was sent a 7530 router.

Experienced some issues with wifi and 2Deg today sent me a 7490 to replace the 7530. Since then I have a new issue which I am currently working through with support staff but keeping things short, leading to my question to the community..

Previous hardware supplied by provider I didn't have any wifi issues.

I currently have a 7490 and a 7530 in my possession with a directive to return one. Advice from 2degrees is a bit conflicting (my new issue aside) which one am I best to retain out of the two? - the latest from their support is to retain the 7530 (newer and will be more consistent speed wise from wan perspective)

USB/DECT ports are not a requirement. Wifi is important and despite it being poor I am reluctant based on previous provided hardware to procure something additional but not ruling it out.

Appreciate any thoughts on this.

