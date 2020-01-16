Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums 2degrees FRiTZ 7530 / 7490


32 posts

Geek


# 264330 16-Jan-2020 16:29
Hi all,

 

Recently moved to 2Deg on 900/400 plan.  Was informed about stock issues with 7490 and was sent a 7530 router.

 

Experienced some issues with wifi and 2Deg today sent me a 7490 to replace the 7530.  Since then I have a new issue which I am currently working through with support staff but keeping things short,  leading to my question to the community..

 

Previous hardware supplied by provider I didn't have any wifi issues.

 

I currently have a 7490 and a 7530 in my possession with a directive to return one.  Advice from 2degrees is a bit conflicting (my new issue aside) which one am I best to retain out of the two? - the latest from their support is to retain the 7530 (newer and will be more consistent speed wise from wan perspective)

 

 

 

USB/DECT ports are not a requirement.  Wifi is important and despite it being poor I am reluctant based on previous provided hardware to procure something additional but not ruling it out. 

 

 

 

Appreciate any thoughts on this.

 

Regards,

 

 

298 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  # 2399142 16-Jan-2020 16:36
They are very similar devices - the fundemental difference in relation to wifi between the 7530 and the 7490 is the max mbit/s speed over the wifi bands.

 

7530 - 866 + 400 mbit/s

 

7490 - 1300 + 450 mbit/s

 

These are over 2.4 and 5ghz

 

Ultimately comes down to your devices connecting to the different bands and the speeds you get. 

 

7490 is a better device!

