Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees2Degrees ADSL Connection - internet stops responding


4667 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

# 265342 17-Jan-2020 09:59
Send private message quote this post

My mother has just moved into a new house.  It's about 10 years old, designed for older people.

 

There are a few phone jacks around, and she's using the one where most likely you'd install a phone for her 2degrees supplied modem/router (a fritzbox of some description, maybe a 7530, it's 2Degrees branded and she received it this past week).

 

It seems to get a good internet connection (10mpbs down), but I found the i Devices (iPhones and iPads, various versions) would take a long time to pull pages via the internet, and disconnect.

 

She is getting fibre installed, but it was pretty hard yesterday to be looking up manuals for setting up things when pages would timeout all the time.

 

My quesiton is, I would have assumed one of these jacks would have a master filter, how would you tell?  Of course that's assuming the developers were not morons.  I do have a filter I can put on the modem in the the hope that the connection stays up...I've not tried streaming anything to see if it drops a connection once established, or if it's just lookups that seem to fail.

 

Anything else to look at?




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors and Bluetooth LE Sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4, Roku3, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host (Plex Server/Crashplan): 2x2TB, 2x3TB, 1x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 1xW2k8, 2xUbuntu 16.04 LTS, Crashplan, NextPVR channel for Plex,NextPVR Metadata Agent and Scanner for Plex

Create new topic
'That VDSL Cat'
11485 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2400467 17-Jan-2020 10:08
Send private message quote this post

is it dropping when the phone rings by chance?




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.



4667 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2400470 17-Jan-2020 10:11
Send private message quote this post

hio77:

 

is it dropping when the phone rings by chance?

 

 

No, she has no landline (nor voip).

 

It was just while, say, trying to find the manual online for her printer to set it up....I'd get to google, then a page wouldn't load for a few minutes....then I'd finally get on it get the manual.   Then I'd do something else and would find the same thing.  A wireless connection would be fine...but I had no two devices to really stress a wlan/lan connection to see if it was the wan that was an issue.




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors and Bluetooth LE Sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4, Roku3, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host (Plex Server/Crashplan): 2x2TB, 2x3TB, 1x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 1xW2k8, 2xUbuntu 16.04 LTS, Crashplan, NextPVR channel for Plex,NextPVR Metadata Agent and Scanner for Plex

 
 
 
 


5762 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2400471 17-Jan-2020 10:14
Send private message quote this post

If it's naked broadband or phone is delivered over the internet then isolate all other telephone jack points from the jack point the modem is plugged into



4667 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2400475 17-Jan-2020 10:17
Send private message quote this post

Linux: If it's naked broadband or phone is delivered over the internet then isolate all other telephone jack points from the jack point the modem is plugged into

 

Can you explain that a little more.  Isolate how? and with what?

 

Or physically pull any splits out of the phone jack?  Unsure if it has a distribution board.




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors and Bluetooth LE Sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4, Roku3, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host (Plex Server/Crashplan): 2x2TB, 2x3TB, 1x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 1xW2k8, 2xUbuntu 16.04 LTS, Crashplan, NextPVR channel for Plex,NextPVR Metadata Agent and Scanner for Plex

xpd

SysOp
10235 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2400476 17-Jan-2020 10:19
Send private message quote this post

davidcole:

 

Linux: If it's naked broadband or phone is delivered over the internet then isolate all other telephone jack points from the jack point the modem is plugged into

 

Can you explain that a little more.  Isolate how? and with what?

 

Or physically pull any splits out of the phone jack?  Unsure if it has a distribution board.

 

 

Unplug anything plugged into a phone socket except the router.

 

 




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

Server : i5-3470s @ 3.50GHz  16GB RAM  Win 10 Pro    Workstation : Ryzen 5 3600 / 16GB DDR4 / RX580 4GB    Console : Xbox One

 

Now on BigPipe 100/100 and 2Talk  Add me on Steam   My Lego

 

*** AMIGA UNLIMITED REDUX BBS - SOON***



4667 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2400478 17-Jan-2020 10:21
Send private message quote this post

xpd:

 

davidcole:

 

Linux: If it's naked broadband or phone is delivered over the internet then isolate all other telephone jack points from the jack point the modem is plugged into

 

Can you explain that a little more.  Isolate how? and with what?

 

Or physically pull any splits out of the phone jack?  Unsure if it has a distribution board.

 

 

Unplug anything plugged into a phone socket except the router.

 

 

As far as i know, nothing else is plugged in.  Given't she's going mobile only, she hasn't plugged a phone in.  So if nothing is plugged in any jacks, then I have no need for any localised filter?

 

There is an alarm....but Im unsure if it had a phone connection.




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors and Bluetooth LE Sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4, Roku3, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host (Plex Server/Crashplan): 2x2TB, 2x3TB, 1x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 1xW2k8, 2xUbuntu 16.04 LTS, Crashplan, NextPVR channel for Plex,NextPVR Metadata Agent and Scanner for Plex

5762 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2400480 17-Jan-2020 10:24
Send private message quote this post

Go into the telephone jack point the modem is plugged into and make sure all telephone cables off to other telephone jack points is disconnected from the master Jack point

 
 
 
 


7185 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2400481 17-Jan-2020 10:27
Send private message quote this post

Hi, if there is an alarm its reasonable to assume it could be an issue, also there are two aspects of sorting DSL line issues, there is the effect of devices across the line (which other than the possible alarm you say are all clear) and there is the issue of stubs, ie if the line splits or has stubs. If the line from teh ETP did not split but was in a single line dropping off at each outlet and you place the modem at the last outlet, then you are unlikely to have issues, but if you are not at the end of the line and or the line splits/tees between the ETP and modem, then you can have issues, although more an issue for VDSL than ADSL.

 

Cyril

Create new topic



Switch your broadband provider now - compare prices


Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.