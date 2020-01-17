My mother has just moved into a new house. It's about 10 years old, designed for older people.

There are a few phone jacks around, and she's using the one where most likely you'd install a phone for her 2degrees supplied modem/router (a fritzbox of some description, maybe a 7530, it's 2Degrees branded and she received it this past week).

It seems to get a good internet connection (10mpbs down), but I found the i Devices (iPhones and iPads, various versions) would take a long time to pull pages via the internet, and disconnect.

She is getting fibre installed, but it was pretty hard yesterday to be looking up manuals for setting up things when pages would timeout all the time.

My quesiton is, I would have assumed one of these jacks would have a master filter, how would you tell? Of course that's assuming the developers were not morons. I do have a filter I can put on the modem in the the hope that the connection stays up...I've not tried streaming anything to see if it drops a connection once established, or if it's just lookups that seem to fail.

Anything else to look at?