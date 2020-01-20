Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degreesSamsung S9 bundled headphones dying


616 posts

Ultimate Geek


# 265398 20-Jan-2020 09:59
Send private message quote this post

Hi Geekzone, 

 

Hoping to engage someone from 2degrees here, my father bought an S9 last year, which came with bundled headphones and wireless charger.

 

He's given me the headphones and they're starting to die on me with a cackle in the left ear piece when moved.

 

I called 2Degrees helpline, they asked me to pop into a store.
I went into 2Degrees Riccarton Mall, the dude there honestly could not have been more useless, the moment he realized I wasn't going to buy something he stopped looking at me, and supplied monosyllabic answers.

 

My dad's trying to find the invoice, but no luck so far. 

 

Is there anyone able to help please?

 

Thanks, TehGerbil

Create new topic
5783 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2402014 20-Jan-2020 10:01
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Call the NZ Samsung service agent they very good to deal with



616 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2402031 20-Jan-2020 10:06
Send private message quote this post

Linux:

 

Call the NZ Samsung service agent they very good to deal with

 

 

Oh - honestly didn't think to try Samsung. Was it a Samsung supplied promotion??

 

Thank you for your reply.

 
 
 
 


5783 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2402032 20-Jan-2020 10:08
Send private message quote this post

" Was it a Samsung supplied promotion?? "

 

Lost me sorry?

Create new topic



Switch your broadband provider now - compare prices


Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.