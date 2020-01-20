Hi Geekzone,

Hoping to engage someone from 2degrees here, my father bought an S9 last year, which came with bundled headphones and wireless charger.

He's given me the headphones and they're starting to die on me with a cackle in the left ear piece when moved.

I called 2Degrees helpline, they asked me to pop into a store.

I went into 2Degrees Riccarton Mall, the dude there honestly could not have been more useless, the moment he realized I wasn't going to buy something he stopped looking at me, and supplied monosyllabic answers.

My dad's trying to find the invoice, but no luck so far.

Is there anyone able to help please?

Thanks, TehGerbil