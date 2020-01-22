Hey team,

Need to talk to someone about a CGA claim on a pair of headphones. Went in store already. Manager didn't want to talk to me, and told the staff member to tell me to phone helpline.

I called them who were very confused (and apologetic!) said I had to talk to the store manager. Not helpful.

I'm happy to go in-guns blazing (I don't like being lied to, or companies shirking the CGA having worked retail myself for 4 years.) but thought someone higher up might be able to step in.

Thanks, Tehgerbil