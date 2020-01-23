For two nights in a row now (first time in a year) been getting issues with streaming television after 7.30pm. Television shows are not buffering but freezing. This is on wifi. Also whilst playing wow(ethernet) i am getting high latency on and off...ie it can be fine for a few minutes then spike.

I have UFB 100/20 and live in Invercargill. I have to use wifi calling due to bad reception and almost all calls drop out after a time(This has been happening since June.)

I have called the tech twice and both times they have changed something in my router to no avail. Today they told me that it probably is congestion in my area and that they have no control over the network if everyone chooses to use it at the same time. They also said they have no fix for it and if I wish to change providers they cannot stop me.

Wondering if anyone else within my area is also having thew same issues, as I dont really want to change providers as I have been happy with 2 degrees?

Mod Edit MM: edited title for clarity.