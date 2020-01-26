Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degreesVPN Issue on FritzBox


20 posts

Geek


# 265535 26-Jan-2020 13:08
A few years ago I set up several VPN users on my FrtizBox 7490 for myself and my family members working in China. It’s an IPSec Xauth PSK type VPN. It’s a dynamic IP so myfritz.net was used as the dynamic server. We have been using the VPN almost every day since then without any major issues.

 

However, from around 20th January we could not connect to the VPN anymore. Even on my 2degrees mobile phone, I could only connect to the VPN when the phone connected to my home WIFI. When the phone was on cell data it could not connect to the VPN. And my family members in China could not connect to the VPN at all.

 

A weird thing happened the next day. My FritzBox 7490 was suddenly down with the red Info light on. I called 2degrees and they sent me a new router Fritzbox 7530.

 

I set up a VPN user on the 7530 and tried it out on my mobile phone. The same issue happened again. My phone could only be connected to the VPN when my phone was in the home WIFI. So I called 2degree again. It seemed that the staff knew what happened. He put me on to a static IP (203.86.206.xx). After that my phone could connect to the VPN through cell data. But there were some website access issues. I could not connect to some websites, even myfritz.net.

 

I had to call 2degrees again. The staff removed the static IP. I could access those websites after that but could not connect to VPN again. Then I called 2degrees the 4th time. The staff assign me a new static IP (123.255.55.xx). After that my phone has no issue of connecting to the VPN and visiting any websites.

 

Then I set up several VPN users for my family members in China. They said they could connect to the VPN now. However, they could not visit any restricted websites (by Chinese authorities) through the VPN, i.e. google.com, youtube.com etc. But there was no issue to visit unrestricted websites, i.e. trademe.co.nz etc.

 

I do not know what happens there. I do not know why dynamic IP does not work on VPN now. Considering the timing, it is unlikely the GFW in China has been updated to block the IPSec Xauth PSK type VPN. Has 2degrees changed some setting recently made it not working?

 

VPN is a must-have for my family members and me. Could anyone help me to solve this problem please? Many thanks!

313 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  # 2407008 26-Jan-2020 13:33
2degrees now uses CG-NAT so if you don’t have a static IP. - your incoming VPN is no longer going to work. You will need a static IP for this.

