I've had an iPhone 6Plus (which I purchased through 2degrees) and it's been a happy experience over 5 years, however the time came to upgrade.

I phoned 2degrees last Thursday and spoke with a very helpful Business Telephone Account Manager and decided that an iPhone XR would suit my needs. It arrived by overnight courier on Friday.

Unfortunately, I’m having an issue with the XR.

Everything started well and I came to the point where I put my old 6Plus alongside the XR to transfer data. A message said it could take some time, so I left it while I did a few other things.

Now, when I tap to turn it on followed by the swipe-up the white Apple logo (on black background) appears for a while then turns off and that's it!

I've also noticed that in charging, that the phone is significantly warmer than the 6Plus.

I emailed the Business Telephone Account Manager on Saturday and I guess I'll hear from him tomorrow.

In the meantime I was also wondering if there is a department at 2degrees that resolves these sorts of issues that I should be talking to?

Any advice would be greatly appreciated.