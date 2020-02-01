Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees Should I have to pay for static


# 265630 1-Feb-2020 18:11
I have had fiber with 2 degrees for around 12 months now without issue , last week my sons began complaining of being disconnected from game servers constantly on both PlayStation and Xbox . After testing and reboots we contacted 2degrees who have set us up on a static IP as a fault finding trial . The person assisting said if this fixed the issue then after the trial period we would be charged for the static if we wanted to keep it . It has now been around 4 hours without any issues .

 

I dont believe I should have to pay extra for a service which should work and has worked for the last 12 months and previous to that with Spark without needing a static ip . Any thoughts ?

  # 2411240 1-Feb-2020 18:38
This is likely related to 2degrees moving customers over to CG-NAT. Static IPs still cost money. Not entirely sure if 2degrees still offers dynamic publics. @NickMack should be able to confirm this




  # 2411244 1-Feb-2020 18:57
There is a very, very long discussion on this here. No clear answers and lots of inconsistent handling of customer issues.

 
 
 
 


  # 2411245 1-Feb-2020 19:03
Here's 25 pages of thread on this issue if you care to read it. Seems a fair number of people have got this for free if it suddenly caused an issue.

 

EDIT: Beaten to it by @SirHumphreyAppleby

  # 2411246 1-Feb-2020 19:03
If costs exist to provide a Static then yes, pay for it. Maybe someone has to assign it , maybe a system or three is in place to manage it. Too many people think stuff is just a button press so charge 10 cents once to cover that



  # 2411253 1-Feb-2020 19:15
Thanks for reply's , makes things a lot clearer , still not sure what the outcome will be though .   

