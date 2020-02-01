I have had fiber with 2 degrees for around 12 months now without issue , last week my sons began complaining of being disconnected from game servers constantly on both PlayStation and Xbox . After testing and reboots we contacted 2degrees who have set us up on a static IP as a fault finding trial . The person assisting said if this fixed the issue then after the trial period we would be charged for the static if we wanted to keep it . It has now been around 4 hours without any issues .

I dont believe I should have to pay extra for a service which should work and has worked for the last 12 months and previous to that with Spark without needing a static ip . Any thoughts ?