I'm on Bigpipe UFB and looking at switching to 2degrees.

Current setup is that I'm using my own router that I like (TP-Link Archer C4000), not whatever Bigpipe would have supplied.

Any reason not to keep doing this on 2D, rather than using their Fritzbox?

(Also, less importantly, why do people (including ISPs and some Geekzoners) keep calling a router a modem? I suppose it's technically both?)