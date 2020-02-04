Hi there,

Reason for port forward: I've been having disconnection issues/game problems and so game company agents have said it could be my ISP that's causing this problem... Trying to see if port forward helps.

So I'm trying to open League of Legends ports on the Fritz!Box 7490 but am having two problems.

The ports for League of Legends (as shown on their website https://support-leagueoflegends.riotgames.com/hc/en-us/articles/201752664 ) - are:

5000 - 5500 UDP (League of Legends Game Client)

(League of Legends Game Client) 8393 - 8400 TCP (Patcher and Maestro)

(Patcher and Maestro) 2099 TCP (PVP.Net)

(PVP.Net) 5222 - 5223 TCP (PVP.Net)

(PVP.Net) 80 TCP (HTTP Connections)

(HTTP Connections) 443 TCP (HTTPS Connections)

(HTTPS Connections) 8088 UDP and TCP (Spectator Mode)

1st problem: I am unable to insert the first port "5000 - 5500 UDP (League of Legends Game Client)" into the Fritz Box port sharing as it keeps showing this message (photo attached):

2nd problem: For inserting the last League of Legends port "8088 UDP and TCP (Spectator Mode)" I am unable to insert it as it has BOTH/Double protocols of UDP and TCP. What should I do for this part?

Look forward to hearing back from you guys with the help.

Thanks a bunch.