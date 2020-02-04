Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Fritz!Box 7490 - Two problems with Port Forward sharing [Please Help].


16 posts

Geek


# 265665 4-Feb-2020 12:19
Hi there,

 

Reason for port forward:  I've been having disconnection issues/game problems and so game company agents have said it could be my ISP that's causing this problem... Trying to see if port forward helps. 

 

So I'm trying to open League of Legends ports on the Fritz!Box 7490 but am having two problems. 

 

The ports for League of Legends (as shown on their website https://support-leagueoflegends.riotgames.com/hc/en-us/articles/201752664 ) - are: 

 

     

  • 5000 - 5500 UDP (League of Legends Game Client)
  • 8393 - 8400 TCP (Patcher and Maestro)
  • 2099 TCP (PVP.Net)
  • 5222 - 5223 TCP (PVP.Net)
  • 80 TCP (HTTP Connections)
  • 443 TCP (HTTPS Connections)
  • 8088 UDP and TCP (Spectator Mode)

1st problem:  I am unable to insert the first port "5000 - 5500 UDP (League of Legends Game Client)" into the Fritz Box port sharing as it keeps showing this message (photo attached): 

 

 

 

 

2nd problem: For inserting the last League of Legends port "8088 UDP and TCP (Spectator Mode)" I am unable to insert it as it has BOTH/Double protocols of UDP and TCP. What should I do for this part?

 

Look forward to hearing back from you guys with the help. 

 

Thanks a bunch. 

 

 

16 posts

Geek


  # 2412428 4-Feb-2020 12:41
EDIT:  It seems like a user @LGSAM made a post here: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=85&topicid=265630&page_no=2#2412426 where his sons who are gamers are also recently experiencing the disconnection/gaming issues...   

 

In the forum post, according to @RunningMan , it would seem that some users  were able to get static IP address for free if they experience issues. Though not sure if this offer is still available. User @richms , I do agree with him that it is expected that fixing the  gaming dropping outs for customers should NOT cost anything further... I did not know about 2D moving to CG-Nat.. 

 

@NickMack or @2DegreesCare can I please get your help on this? Can't play a single game on any pc/laptops.. 

 

 

610 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  # 2412429 4-Feb-2020 12:44
Hiya,

Please call customer care on 0800 022022.

Nick




16 posts

Geek


  # 2412431 4-Feb-2020 12:47
Hey Nick,

 

Thanks for the reply. I have tried to call them already and also a few moments ago but wait took a while so I hung up... would I be able to send you my customer number for you to check on? 

