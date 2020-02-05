Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degreesBig latency increase after switching to 2Degrees


3 posts

Wannabe Geek


# 265695 5-Feb-2020 17:05
Hi there,

 

 

 

I had been with MyRepublic for 3 years and had a good experience with them, but felt like I wanted to try someone different. And as 2degrees has a Christchurch based server, I thought I'd give them a go.

 

I've just been switched over to them this morning and have got the connection up and running. Speedtest results were great, I can only test over wifi as my computer is too far away to use ethernet. 

 

But with 2D my speedtest results were Ping: 4, Download: 866mbps, Upload: 531mbps. Which is better for me than MyRepublic (17ping, 700down, 400up).

 

 

 

My issue however is only when playing League of Legends. My in game ping when connecting to the Oceania Server, while on MyRepublic had always been 40-50ms. But after this switch today to 2Degrees it now sits at 205ms. 

 

 

 

I have never had this issue, and am not sure how to investigate the cause so am hoping someone here may be able to help me. I have done a tracert thing if that helps?

 

 

 

Tracing route to pr01.syd01.riotdirect.net [104.160.156.1]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1     1 ms     1 ms     1 ms  192.168.0.1
  2     6 ms     5 ms     4 ms  12.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.12]
  3     6 ms     3 ms     3 ms  198.18.10.222
  4     3 ms     3 ms     3 ms  198.18.10.221
  5     4 ms     3 ms     3 ms  175.10.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.10.175]
  6    19 ms    19 ms    19 ms  as23655.auckland.megaport.com [43.243.22.77]
  7   198 ms   197 ms   244 ms  as4826.auckland.megaport.com [43.243.22.18]
  8   196 ms   197 ms   196 ms  bundle-11.cor01.alb01.akl.vocus.net.nz [114.31.202.48]
  9   252 ms   196 ms   201 ms  BE-201.cor01.syd11.nsw.VOCUS.net.au [114.31.202.53]
 10   233 ms   196 ms   197 ms  BE-101.bdr01.syd01.nsw.VOCUS.net.au [114.31.192.49]
 11   199 ms   196 ms   198 ms  static-150.175.255.49.in-addr.VOCUS.net.au [49.255.175.150]
 12   195 ms   195 ms   195 ms  pr01.syd01.riotdirect.net [104.160.156.1]

 

Trace complete.

28638 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2413192 5-Feb-2020 17:08
One person supports this post
Already a few posts about this.

Major fibre work being done in Sydney today by SCCN due to roadworks. This is scheduled work.

Virtually all traffic from NZ from most RSP's is taking a longer path.



3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  # 2413198 5-Feb-2020 17:12
Hi mate, thanks for the quick reply. New to the site, I tried to go through many posts to make sure I didn't repost, but I guess I'm too green atm. Appreciate the respone. Any ideas of how long this is to be expected? 205ms ping is playable but noticeable poor when coming straight from 40-50ms

 
 
 
 


/dev/null
9048 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2413200 5-Feb-2020 17:20
It is coincidental. Even your connection on MyRepublic would have been suffering.

 

7am - 7pm AEST so a few more hours of maintenance to go.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies



3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  # 2413206 5-Feb-2020 17:23
Oh wow haha, that would be my luck to have it happen as I'm switching ISP's. Thanks for your quick response, hopefully this clears itself up after the roadworks are done. I'm sure there will be a bit of 'recovery' time after, but I'm glad to know what's going on with it. 

