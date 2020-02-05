Hi there,

I had been with MyRepublic for 3 years and had a good experience with them, but felt like I wanted to try someone different. And as 2degrees has a Christchurch based server, I thought I'd give them a go.

I've just been switched over to them this morning and have got the connection up and running. Speedtest results were great, I can only test over wifi as my computer is too far away to use ethernet.

But with 2D my speedtest results were Ping: 4, Download: 866mbps, Upload: 531mbps. Which is better for me than MyRepublic (17ping, 700down, 400up).

My issue however is only when playing League of Legends. My in game ping when connecting to the Oceania Server, while on MyRepublic had always been 40-50ms. But after this switch today to 2Degrees it now sits at 205ms.

I have never had this issue, and am not sure how to investigate the cause so am hoping someone here may be able to help me. I have done a tracert thing if that helps?

Tracing route to pr01.syd01.riotdirect.net [104.160.156.1]

over a maximum of 30 hops:

1 1 ms 1 ms 1 ms 192.168.0.1

2 6 ms 5 ms 4 ms 12.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.12]

3 6 ms 3 ms 3 ms 198.18.10.222

4 3 ms 3 ms 3 ms 198.18.10.221

5 4 ms 3 ms 3 ms 175.10.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.10.175]

6 19 ms 19 ms 19 ms as23655.auckland.megaport.com [43.243.22.77]

7 198 ms 197 ms 244 ms as4826.auckland.megaport.com [43.243.22.18]

8 196 ms 197 ms 196 ms bundle-11.cor01.alb01.akl.vocus.net.nz [114.31.202.48]

9 252 ms 196 ms 201 ms BE-201.cor01.syd11.nsw.VOCUS.net.au [114.31.202.53]

10 233 ms 196 ms 197 ms BE-101.bdr01.syd01.nsw.VOCUS.net.au [114.31.192.49]

11 199 ms 196 ms 198 ms static-150.175.255.49.in-addr.VOCUS.net.au [49.255.175.150]

12 195 ms 195 ms 195 ms pr01.syd01.riotdirect.net [104.160.156.1]

Trace complete.