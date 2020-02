Hi

Got a customer where their home connection I need to replace the RGW with a firewall to connect a Site to Site VPN to their office, I know some RGW's support this but they also want UTM as well.

So my question is, will they move POTS onto the ONT if requested, and if not, will they release SIP details? - I would have my customer call them directly but they are away for two weeks, and I know people on here will have the answer :)