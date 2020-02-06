Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees


106 posts

Master Geek


# 265713 6-Feb-2020 18:56
After over a year of a disappointing experience with Bigpipe (this deserve an entirely new topic later on). Anyway, I'm thinking about sign up with 2Degrees.

 


I don't need the Ultimate Unlimited (fibre broadband up to 900/400Mbps), at the moment. So, I would start with the fibre 100/20Mbps one.

 


I would greatly appreciate if current 2Degrees' customers could share with me the PROs and CONs or what they like and/or dislike about their Fibre connection or services as a whole. One of the things I hated while being with Bigpipe was their support.

 


They offer $10 off if you go for the bundle with mobile in a 12-month contract. So, I might leave Vodafone and as well. During the online request process, they ask "Have you got a promo code?". I don't have one. It would be nice if someone could send me a promo code via MP. Cheers

5830 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

# 2413801 6-Feb-2020 19:02
One person supports this post
I have had fantastic service / support with 2degrees. The only thing to watch out for now is CGNAT

2189 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2413803 6-Feb-2020 19:04
One person supports this post
Bigpipe:

 

Pros: Provides Internet via Fibre

 

Cons: All other ISPS also provide Internet via Fibre.

 

 

 

2Degrees:

 

Pros: Provides Internet via Fibre

 

Cons: Most other ISPs provide "Internet" over a Fibre connection too.

 

 

 

Note: I'm not a 2Degrees customer. Or a Bigpipe one.  This is just information I have gathered looking at their offerings.

 
 
 
 


/dev/null
9052 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2413807 6-Feb-2020 19:09
One person supports this post
I've had great support from 2degrees and really recommend them.

 

Like @Linux says, 2degrees do CG-NAT by default. Just switch to them (with CG-NAT) and if you find something is terribly broken or you can't do something then simply phone up 2degrees and they'll fix it for you.




4386 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2413818 6-Feb-2020 19:31
One person supports this post
I've got no complaints about 2D and would certainly choose them over BP, which I had been with previously. 

 

Suggest it's worth doing a search on GZ as well, as this exact topic has been traversed a decent number of times. 



106 posts

Master Geek


  # 2413825 6-Feb-2020 19:43
Wow. Thanks for sharing your opinions. I'm quite excited about it. I'll sign up tomorrow and let you know how it goes. I'm not worried about CGNAT at this point.

119 posts

Master Geek


  # 2413828 6-Feb-2020 19:54
michaelmurfy:

 

I've had great support from 2degrees and really recommend them.

 

Like @Linux says, 2degrees do CG-NAT by default. Just switch to them (with CG-NAT) and if you find something is terribly broken or you can't do something then simply phone up 2degrees and they'll fix it for you.

 

 

That hasn't been mine, and many others, experiences in the other thread. I am honestly regretting the switch and feeling somewhat trapped in the contract. The staff had no idea how to fix the issue when I called and I am still experiencing issues since several weeks now.

