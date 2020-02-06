After over a year of a disappointing experience with Bigpipe (this deserve an entirely new topic later on). Anyway, I'm thinking about sign up with 2Degrees.



I don't need the Ultimate Unlimited (fibre broadband up to 900/400Mbps), at the moment. So, I would start with the fibre 100/20Mbps one.



I would greatly appreciate if current 2Degrees' customers could share with me the PROs and CONs or what they like and/or dislike about their Fibre connection or services as a whole. One of the things I hated while being with Bigpipe was their support.



They offer $10 off if you go for the bundle with mobile in a 12-month contract. So, I might leave Vodafone and as well. During the online request process, they ask "Have you got a promo code?". I don't have one. It would be nice if someone could send me a promo code via MP. Cheers