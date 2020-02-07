Hey Guys,

Is anyone else experiencing intermittent interruptions or delays to traffic today?

I hesitate to call them 'outages', but we're experiencing periods of up to around 30 seconds where no traffic seems to be received or sent.

I haven't been able to reliably capture these outages via any kind of diagnostics or logging as yet, but the symptoms are:

- Browser tabs not loading

- Messages not being sent

- Streaming video pausing

I'm on gig fibre and wired LAN and my connection is generally perfect.

I also noticed that my IP is in the 100.69.x.x range... and 'whatismyip.com' says my IP is 163.47.x.x... I guess that means I'm now on CGNAT?

Anyone seeing anything similar?

Sam.