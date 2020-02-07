Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Intermittent Traffic Interruptions / Delays / Timeouts


#265728 7-Feb-2020 14:47
Hey Guys,

 

Is anyone else experiencing intermittent interruptions or delays to traffic today?

 

I hesitate to call them 'outages', but we're experiencing periods of up to around 30 seconds where no traffic seems to be received or sent.

 

I haven't been able to reliably capture these outages via any kind of diagnostics or logging as yet, but the symptoms are:
- Browser tabs not loading
- Messages not being sent
- Streaming video pausing

 

I'm on gig fibre and wired LAN and my connection is generally perfect.

 

I also noticed that my IP is in the 100.69.x.x range... and 'whatismyip.com' says my IP is 163.47.x.x... I guess that means I'm now on CGNAT?

 

Anyone seeing anything similar?

 

Sam.

  #2414257 7-Feb-2020 14:49
Ah, looks like this may be a known issue with 2D's CGNAT setup:

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=85&topicid=255661&page_no=27#2414098

 

 

  #2414259 7-Feb-2020 14:50
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=85&topicid=265713&page_no=1#2413850

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=85&topicid=255661

 

they may have the answers you are looking for

