So 2Dg have pulled their Trade Up program permanently.

For those of us on it before 31st Jan 2020, we still get to use it this time round but won't be able to re-sign on that basis again.

One question I now have which wasn't clear to me from their new T&C:

https://www.2degreesmobile.co.nz/termsofuse/mobile/mobile-repayment-and-trade-up/trade-up-terms-and-conditions/

It says that the current new phones eligible to be upgraded to as part of the Trade Up program are as below:

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone Xs

iPhone Xs Max

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Note9

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy S8

If the program is no longer active, will this list continue to evolve during the year as new phones are released, or is this now fixed to the above?

As an owner of an S10+ I would be better off cancelling the monthly $10 now and accepting the loss on the money spent to date rather than reaching August this year and not being able to upgrade to a newer/better next-gen device to my current one!

Anyone have any insight?