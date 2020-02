Hi, it seems like I have lost access to my home server (has been running flawlessly behind DDNS for years)

What's the best way to check that the issue is in fact due to my home Fibre connection having been put on CG-NAT? Just wanted to find out before I hit up 2degrees about it.

Cheers

Note: Yes, my internet connection does work and my home Cloud Cameras (Wyze and Arlo) still work. Just access to my various services is no longer working.

