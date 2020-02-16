Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees broadband and mobile down - what should I use for backup?


#267890 16-Feb-2020 23:52
Just back online after both mobile and broadband went down. Was down for 30-40 minutes. Has happened quite a few times recently.

 

Must say it's disappointing that there are no network status messages on 2degrees Service Status

 

My work demands that I am available online at all times, so loosing connection with both broadband and mobile is fairly critical.

 

Really hasn't needed to think about it a redundant connection until recently, every time the broadband has gone down the mobile connection has gone down too, so obviously need a backup that is on another network, and a backup fibre connection is (hopefully) going to be overkill. 

 

Is Skinny prepaid or Spark prepaid the way to go to have a redundant mobile broadband backup?

 

 

  #2422016 17-Feb-2020 00:04
Based on the issues back in December, I went with Vodafone for the backup. Spark and 2degrees both use the Spark OTN so they both went down, though 2degrees has a backup path along the west coast, that went down to, due to power issues with the weather that spread across there. Vodafone stayed up because they have their own fibre that (as I understand it) crosses at different spots than the Spark OTN.




Prodigi
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.

  #2422018 17-Feb-2020 00:07
Mine was down too - no status updates but have a work phone on Vodafone as a backup so wasn't that bad.

 

I think this was just around Kapiti as I asked others on 2degrees who said it was working fine. This is only the 2nd outage I've had with 2degrees in the 3 years I've been with them on both UFB and Mobile.

 

Edit: Down from 23:04 until 23:37 (33mins, 13secs).




Michael Murphy
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies

