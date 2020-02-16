Just back online after both mobile and broadband went down. Was down for 30-40 minutes. Has happened quite a few times recently.

Must say it's disappointing that there are no network status messages on 2degrees Service Status

My work demands that I am available online at all times, so loosing connection with both broadband and mobile is fairly critical.

Really hasn't needed to think about it a redundant connection until recently, every time the broadband has gone down the mobile connection has gone down too, so obviously need a backup that is on another network, and a backup fibre connection is (hopefully) going to be overkill.

Is Skinny prepaid or Spark prepaid the way to go to have a redundant mobile broadband backup?