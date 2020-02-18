Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Setting up 2degrees Home Phone Plus on a Spark HG659B


I just visited my neighbours who had fibre with Spark and have now moved to 2degrees. I had to configure their Spark HG659B to get the internet working - but we got there in the end.

 

However, for the life of me I can't figure out how to get their home phone working properly. I'm not with 2degrees personally, but I gather they use VOIP for their phone as opposed to plugging into the ONT directly (a la Spark). I plugged their cordless phone into the router but it gives a broken dialtone (not the normal one), and calling any number results in getting a busy tone - and the phone doesn't ring at the other end.

 

Am I doing this right? Is there some setting in the configuration I need to change, do I need to plug things in differently, or is this a provisioning error on 2degrees's end?

 

Sorry if this is a dumb question but I have no idea how 2degrees do their setups. I did try searching on their page (and here too) but all I could find was generic pages about getting the internet going on a BYO device, and not much about getting the phone to work.

 

Thanks in advance for any assistance :)

Why are they using the HG659? The 2degrees supplied Fritzbox is a vastly superior router.

 

2degrees can't auto provision VoIP on the HG659b, if you want to use that you'll need to get the SIP settings from them and configure everything yourself.

 

 



I think they were trying to save a bit of money and using their existing router (plus it would probably mean setting up all their devices again).

 

So you're saying it's do-able, but not easy?

