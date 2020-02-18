I just visited my neighbours who had fibre with Spark and have now moved to 2degrees. I had to configure their Spark HG659B to get the internet working - but we got there in the end.

However, for the life of me I can't figure out how to get their home phone working properly. I'm not with 2degrees personally, but I gather they use VOIP for their phone as opposed to plugging into the ONT directly (a la Spark). I plugged their cordless phone into the router but it gives a broken dialtone (not the normal one), and calling any number results in getting a busy tone - and the phone doesn't ring at the other end.

Am I doing this right? Is there some setting in the configuration I need to change, do I need to plug things in differently, or is this a provisioning error on 2degrees's end?

Sorry if this is a dumb question but I have no idea how 2degrees do their setups. I did try searching on their page (and here too) but all I could find was generic pages about getting the internet going on a BYO device, and not much about getting the phone to work.

Thanks in advance for any assistance :)