I have recently moved from Voda to 2D, and the main thing I missed was the Voda $7 roaming overseas.

Now, I don't have to miss it anymore!

Good work 2Degrees - Very happy with this. I assume it won't be long before they bring this to the consumer post pay accounts...

$7 per day to use your plan's voice/sms/data in a heap of countries, plus free to do the same in Australia.