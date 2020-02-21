Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2 Degrees Call Diversion for Voicemail to Email


#267980 21-Feb-2020 15:34
Hi guys - Literally just switched to 2 Degrees mobile from VF - So far smooth running and a happy customer.

 

One thing that bugs me with traditional voicemail is I often ring people back without checking the voicemail if I'm on the phone when I ring. Then eventually you get a voicemail you DO want to hear you have to wade through all the others first.

 

What I did to fix this - I registered a free 2Talk account which has voicemail to email with a free 028 number.

 

I used **61*+64285555555# and **62*+64285555555#

 

And then any incoming calls I declined or ignored would go to 2talk and the voicemail would kick in which is then forwarded via email as a WAV file.

 

This has been brilliant as its so much easier to manage voicemail this way.

 

The problem I have is that I've done the same with 2 Degrees and I'm wondering if there is a difference in the divert codes/reasons?

 

Its working if I just leave it ringing (which is 95% of calls) but if I decline it by hitting power twice on my phone its going to 2 Degrees Mobile.

 

When I do a *#61# which displays the current settings its got

 

 

 

Voice Call Forwarding

 

When Unanswered

 

Forwards to +64285555555

 

 

 

Data Call Forwarding

 

When Unanswered

 

Disabled

 

 

 

Sync Data Circuit Call Forwarding

 

When Unanswered

 

Forwards to +64285555555                         (Don't think this one existed on VF - Is this Voice over Wifi?)

 

 

 

Anyone got any idea what Number I use for Declined calls? With Vodafone the notes I made were

61 Unanswered Calls
62 Out of Coverage or phone off
67 When Busy

Is this system universal or subject to Vendor customisation? I guess with 2 Degrees supporting Wifi calling when Voda don't thats right away additional call types etc.

At this point I'll leave it as is as I rarely decline calls - I tent to just tap volume down so it mutes the ringer and let it ring till it goes to voicemail.

On an aside why don't the various vendors offer a voicemail to Email service as its a heck of a lot easier for the client and potentially might be less load on the voicemail platform in general??? Although with vendors that charge for voicemail calls I guess its revenue loss if they forward to email.

Stu

  #2425074 21-Feb-2020 15:42
Not sure of your phone (might have missed that bit), but I do all of that within settings of the phone app on Android phones. No codes to worry about.




  #2425085 21-Feb-2020 16:15
Use the divert menu in the phone as suggested above

 
 
 
 




  #2425095 21-Feb-2020 17:22
Its an Iphone 8 and doesn't appear to have to option - When I google about diversion with an iphone I find tutorials on doing it the way I always have.

  #2425097 21-Feb-2020 17:27
From memory, try *21* for all diversions. #21# to disable. It has been a while.




  #2425100 21-Feb-2020 17:34
Stu: From memory, try *21* for all diversions. #21# to disable. It has been a while.


I think that redirects ALL calls. I just was all unanswered calls.

  #2425102 21-Feb-2020 17:43
Probably. Like I said, it's been a while. Other than that, the numbers you've listed are all I can think of.




  #2425105 21-Feb-2020 17:50
A Google search of the following brings up a few links which may help.

Call forwarding, call waiting, and other call features on iPhone




Create new topic



