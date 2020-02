@clive100 Yes it's still the same as it's always been

From the 2degrees website

You must make a Payment of at least $20 at least once every 365 days (or if you have a NZ Visitor SIM, you must make a Payment of at least $20 at least every 90 days) in order to keep your Prepay Account active, otherwise your account will terminate in accordance with clause 20(c). You can make a Payment (i.e. top up your account) a minimum of $10 at any one time