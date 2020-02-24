Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees2d New Data clock Application issues


#268032 24-Feb-2020 18:59
Anyone else having to re-register for Data clock over and over? I also had 5 x free 4 hour blocks and this has not shown up after front line staff advised me they will show up in the next 24 to 48 hours and that was well over a week ago

  #2426591 24-Feb-2020 19:40
No issues like that for me. It's been flawless.

  #2426597 24-Feb-2020 19:42
I've had a similar issue with the new version. A message showed saying because of the app upgrade my 4 hour blocks would show again in 24-48 hours. Nowhere to be seen so far...

 

 

 
 
 
 




  #2426600 24-Feb-2020 19:49
minigopher17:

 

I've had a similar issue with the new version. A message showed saying because of the app upgrade my 4 hour blocks would show again in 24-48 hours. Nowhere to be seen so far...

 

 

My friend has had to re register about 5 - 6 times

