Anyone else having to re-register for Data clock over and over? I also had 5 x free 4 hour blocks and this has not shown up after front line staff advised me they will show up in the next 24 to 48 hours and that was well over a week ago
I've had a similar issue with the new version. A message showed saying because of the app upgrade my 4 hour blocks would show again in 24-48 hours. Nowhere to be seen so far...
minigopher17:
I've had a similar issue with the new version. A message showed saying because of the app upgrade my 4 hour blocks would show again in 24-48 hours. Nowhere to be seen so far...
My friend has had to re register about 5 - 6 times