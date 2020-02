I have a to many sessions active so it won't let me log into the account.

I've shut down the browser, cleared cache, tried from different device all same result.

Do I need to ring customer service or will it time out?

I did hit log in multiple times, but was looking at connections at bottom of browser and was wondering why it connects to Facebook.com as part of the log in?

There's no 2degrees login showing on any browser windows. Shut browser down tried different device same result.