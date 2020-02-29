I have my flac music files on a USB memory stick plugged into the modem/router, and with my old modem this used to work fine using a Sonos Connect and stereo combination.

I’ve just moved to 2Degrees and received the Fritzbox 9530, but I cannot configure the modem to work with my Sonos Connect.

The USB stick is treated as a NAS file server not music server, and the address details are entered into the Sonos Connect via their software. After entering the path and user details, I get the message:

Sonos was unable to add the music folder. Reason: There is no shared folder “\\fritz.nas\xxxxxxx\Music” on the computer “fritz.nas”.

Or, Reason: Access to the shared folder “\\fritz.nas\xxxxxxx\Music” is denied

Haven’t figured out why the different reasons crop up.

Any thoughts?

At the Fritz end I have; 1) created a user with NAS (only) access to the correct USB folder, 2) in Fritz!NAS created a share for the relevant folders, even though I do not think it is necessary for a local network, 3) Storage NAS enabled as are ftp and SMB on the same page.

At the Sonos end the new path I’m trying to created is \\fritz.nas\xxxxxxx\Music, user name and pw the same as set up in Fritz.

Win Media Player will see Fritz!Mediaserver OK, so the USB can be addressed OK.

I have love/hate relationship with Sonos!