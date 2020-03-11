Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degreesFritz!Box issues - All models


13 posts

Geek

2Degrees

#268308 11-Mar-2020 16:23
Hi Guys

 

 

 

Just opening a new thread so I can monitor any issues you guys have on our Fritzboxes.

 

when you raise something or need help please make sure to follow the below template if possible in all cases. 

 

If you think its a major issue please drop me a PM .

 

DO NOT provide account information and usernames here, please. 

 

 

 

Model -

 

Issue - 

 

Can it be replicated -

 

steps to replicate -

 

Impact on you -

 

related to - ( performance/ wifi/ access etc.. be brief ) 

 

 

 

this is not an official channel but more of an interactive help/test/issue from like minded people and  ppl who wants help. 

 

regards 

 

Z

 

 

 

 

9225 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2436396 11-Mar-2020 16:34
First question, maybe you should disclose who you work for?

3022 posts

Uber Geek


  #2436404 11-Mar-2020 16:57
Jase2985:

 

First question, maybe you should disclose who you work for?

 

 

2degrees according to his profile




Common sense is not as common as you think.

 
 
 
 




13 posts

Geek

2Degrees

  #2436416 11-Mar-2020 17:47
Sorry good 1st question

 

 

 

yes - i work for 2 degrees. I am the Broadband PM and CPE test engineer

 

 

 

cheers

