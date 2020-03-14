I just installed 2degrees Rural Wireless Broadband at an address in Whangarei and noticed fairly high latency; 30-70ms to Auckland on 2degrees vs 7-9ms on other wireless networks in the area.

It seems all traffic is going via 39.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.39] which appears to be located in the South Island?

Is this normal 2degrees backhaul or is there anyway to improve routing?

Router: Huawei B618 (via LAN)

Connection: 2degrees (4G)

APN: snapws

WAN IP Address: 111.69.238.XX

PCI: 25

CELL_ID: 1745926

RSRQ: -8.0dB

RSRP: -93dBm

SINR: 2dB

PLMN: 53024

Speed Down: 42.26Mbps

Speed Up: 36.77Mbps

Tracing route to nz-2degrees-auckland-01-10g.nperf.net [111.69.32.122]

over a maximum of 30 hops:

1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms homerouter.cpe [192.168.1.1]

2 35 ms 38 ms 38 ms 39.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.39]

3 45 ms 37 ms 37 ms 121.32.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.32.121]

4 42 ms 37 ms 38 ms 122.32.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.32.122]

Trace complete.

Tracing route to google.co.nz [216.58.199.67]

over a maximum of 30 hops:

1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms homerouter.cpe [192.168.1.1]

2 37 ms 54 ms 77 ms 39.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.39]

3 51 ms 61 ms 55 ms 72.14.215.151

4 65 ms 58 ms 56 ms 72.14.215.150

5 69 ms 57 ms 59 ms 108.170.247.81

6 56 ms 63 ms 49 ms 209.85.248.253

7 62 ms 57 ms 57 ms syd15s01-in-f3.1e100.net [216.58.199.67]

Trace complete.

Tracing route to trademe.co.nz [122.252.191.120]

over a maximum of 30 hops:

1 <1 ms 1 ms <1 ms homerouter.cpe [192.168.1.1]

2 38 ms 36 ms 38 ms 39.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.39]

3 50 ms 38 ms 57 ms 186.37.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.37.186]

4 42 ms 37 ms 39 ms 187.37.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.37.187]

5 44 ms 37 ms 37 ms 202.21.128.149

6 44 ms 49 ms 37 ms 122.252.191.120

Trace complete.