I just installed 2degrees Rural Wireless Broadband at an address in Whangarei and noticed fairly high latency; 30-70ms to Auckland on 2degrees vs 7-9ms on other wireless networks in the area.

 

It seems all traffic is going via 39.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.39] which appears to be located in the South Island?

 

Is this normal 2degrees backhaul or is there anyway to improve routing?

 

  • Router: Huawei B618 (via LAN)
  • Connection: 2degrees (4G)
  • APN: snapws
  • WAN IP Address: 111.69.238.XX
  • PCI: 25
  • CELL_ID: 1745926
  • RSRQ: -8.0dB
  • RSRP: -93dBm
  • SINR: 2dB
  • PLMN: 53024  
  • Speed Down: 42.26Mbps
  • Speed Up: 36.77Mbps

Tracing route to nz-2degrees-auckland-01-10g.nperf.net [111.69.32.122]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  homerouter.cpe [192.168.1.1]
  2    35 ms    38 ms    38 ms  39.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.39]
  3    45 ms    37 ms    37 ms  121.32.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.32.121]
  4    42 ms    37 ms    38 ms  122.32.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.32.122]

 

Trace complete.

 

 

 

Tracing route to google.co.nz [216.58.199.67]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  homerouter.cpe [192.168.1.1]
  2    37 ms    54 ms    77 ms  39.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.39]
  3    51 ms    61 ms    55 ms  72.14.215.151
  4    65 ms    58 ms    56 ms  72.14.215.150
  5    69 ms    57 ms    59 ms  108.170.247.81
  6    56 ms    63 ms    49 ms  209.85.248.253
  7    62 ms    57 ms    57 ms  syd15s01-in-f3.1e100.net [216.58.199.67]

 

Trace complete.

 

 

 

Tracing route to trademe.co.nz [122.252.191.120]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms     1 ms    <1 ms  homerouter.cpe [192.168.1.1]
  2    38 ms    36 ms    38 ms  39.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.39]
  3    50 ms    38 ms    57 ms  186.37.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.37.186]
  4    42 ms    37 ms    39 ms  187.37.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.37.187]
  5    44 ms    37 ms    37 ms  202.21.128.149
  6    44 ms    49 ms    37 ms  122.252.191.120

 

Trace complete.