I started to use 2degree fibre (through Chorus) from February this year. I had my BYOD modem (HG659) set up and everything works fine then.

Recently I need to work from home, but I experience several times that my skype can't share the screen with my colleagues. After some consulting, I was told I need to switch to static IP and get off CGNAT.

So I called 2degree to switch. However, after the switch, I can only access several websites supporting IPv6 protocol, mostly google sites (google.com, youtube.com), and all IPv4 sites seems not accessible anymore.

I tried to ping those IPv4 sites from my local computer, and I can't even get IP. so then I tried from my modem directly to ping (in the modem web interface), it also cannot get IP. In the meantime, those IPv6 sites works fine, I can get IP from both my computer and from the modem.

I called several times to 2degree asking if there might have some routing problem after switching to static IP, but they insist it is my modem's (setting) problem.

As compared to only losing to the skype sharing, I'd rather have my whole internet back, so I request to switch back to CGNAT. Then... everything works again.

I am fairly confident the setting is fine from my modem since I didn't change anything during the switch and switch back. I can also see all IPv4 and IPv6 is connected, IP is acquired. 2degree can also confirm they can see the connection is working from their side.

Does anyone know what might be the problem?

I am ordering the 2degree modem now, but I am just curious why it is not working with my BYOD.

Many thanks in advance.