Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degreesCannot access IPv4 sites after switching to static IP


1 post

Wannabe Geek


#268389 17-Mar-2020 09:42
Send private message quote this post

I started to use 2degree fibre (through Chorus) from February this year. I had my BYOD modem (HG659) set up and everything works fine then.

 

Recently I need to work from home, but I experience several times that my skype can't share the screen with my colleagues. After some consulting, I was told I need to switch to static IP and get off CGNAT.

 

So I called 2degree to switch. However, after the switch, I can only access several websites supporting IPv6 protocol, mostly google sites (google.com, youtube.com), and all IPv4 sites seems not accessible anymore.

 

I tried to ping those IPv4 sites from my local computer, and I can't even get IP. so then I tried from my modem directly to ping (in the modem web interface), it also cannot get IP. In the meantime, those IPv6 sites works fine, I can get IP from both my computer and from the modem.

 

I called several times to 2degree asking if there might have some routing problem after switching to static IP, but they insist it is my modem's (setting) problem.

 

As compared to only losing to the skype sharing, I'd rather have my whole internet back, so I request to switch back to CGNAT. Then... everything works again.

 

I am fairly confident the setting is fine from my modem since I didn't change anything during the switch and switch back. I can also see all IPv4 and IPv6 is connected, IP is acquired. 2degree can also confirm they can see the connection is working from their side.

 

Does anyone know what might be the problem?

 

I am ordering the 2degree modem now, but I am just curious why it is not working with my BYOD.

 

Many thanks in advance.

Create new topic
28751 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2439793 17-Mar-2020 10:13
Send private message quote this post

Have you tried disabling IPv6?

 

 

BDFL - Memuneh
65796 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2439828 17-Mar-2020 10:39
Send private message quote this post

What DNS are you using for IPv4?

 

Can you open a command prompt and do nslookup geekzone.co.nz 8.8.8.8 and try pinging the IPv4 address (not the domain)?




Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | Sharesies (ref code) | My technology disclosure 

 
 
 
 


628 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #2439865 17-Mar-2020 11:12
Send private message quote this post

Please call Customer Care so we can understand more and work to resolve with you - 0800 022 022




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz

 

nickmack GZ Signature

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Spark Sport opens its platform up to all New Zealanders at no charge
Posted 17-Mar-2020 10:04

Spark launches 5G Starter Fund
Posted 8-Mar-2020 19:19

TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:48

Sony boosts full-frame lens line-up with introduction of FE 20mm F1.8 G large-aperture ultra-wide-angle prime Lens
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:44

Vector and Spark teamed up on smart metering initiative
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:42

Schneider Electric launches new PDL Pro Series designed specifically for the commercial building market
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:39

Kiwi app Pedigree DentaStix Studios uses pet images to counter impact of negative social media Content
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:32

Samsung expands to New Zealand in 5G Networks Deal with Spark
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:17

New Vodafone mobile data plans with unlimited data
Posted 26-Feb-2020 06:55

Vodafone launches innovation initiatives to help businesses use 5G
Posted 26-Feb-2020 05:00

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM brings massive sound and extreme bass
Posted 25-Feb-2020 09:00

Withings launches three new devices to help monitor heart health from home
Posted 13-Feb-2020 20:05

Auckland start-up Yourcar matches new car buyers with dealerships
Posted 13-Feb-2020 18:05

School gardens go high tech to teach kids the importance of technology
Posted 13-Feb-2020 11:10

Malwarebytes finds Mac threats outpace Windows for the first time
Posted 13-Feb-2020 08:01


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.