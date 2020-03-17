I purchased a Fritzbox 7390 from 2degrees for my 100/20 fibre back before they were called 2degrees - Snap was it? It's worked fine for years, but I'm finding with new devices like my Surface Laptop it's not working very well. Yesterday I was on the laptop a couple of rooms from the router, getting 80Mbps down and 0.01Mbps up on 5GHz WiFi and similar on 2GHz, but 90/15 on Ethernet when I plugged in. Other devices are fine, generally, though my wife says her laptop often has problems. The WiFi channel isn't overlapping with other routers, so I'm thinking it's just time for a new router.

Any thoughts on best approach? Should I:

Sign up to a fixed term contract to get a new router from 2degrees, if they do this?

Buy the latest Fritzbox from 2degrees?

Buy a new router from somewhere else and configure it?

I find it useful to have a supported router - when I messed around too much and broke it a while back 2degrees was able to remote in and fix it for me.