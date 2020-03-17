Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees router / WAP - Fritzbox 7390 replacement


#268397 17-Mar-2020 14:50
I purchased a Fritzbox 7390 from 2degrees for my 100/20 fibre back before they were called 2degrees - Snap was it? It's worked fine for years, but I'm finding with new devices like my Surface Laptop it's not working very well. Yesterday I was on the laptop a couple of rooms from the router, getting 80Mbps down and 0.01Mbps up on 5GHz WiFi and similar on 2GHz, but 90/15 on Ethernet when I plugged in. Other devices are fine, generally, though my wife says her laptop often has problems. The WiFi channel isn't overlapping with other routers, so I'm thinking it's just time for a new router.

 

Any thoughts on best approach? Should I:

 

  • Sign up to a fixed term contract to get a new router from 2degrees, if they do this?
  • Buy the latest Fritzbox from 2degrees?
  • Buy a new router from somewhere else and configure it?

I find it useful to have a supported router - when I messed around too much and broke it a while back 2degrees was able to remote in and fix it for me.

  #2440026 17-Mar-2020 14:54
If you prefer an AIO device then a FritzBox is a good option. I would give 2D a bell and see what they can do for you in regards to supplying a new one if you re-sign. I think it's the 7590 they supply now? Which is actually a pretty capable device as AIOs go. 

 

If it was me I would be buying a separate router and wireless AP, and an ATA if you need one, 2D will give you the settings, but as you mention it can be nice having a device that your ISP 'supports'.



  #2440034 17-Mar-2020 15:10
All in one sounds easiest. The 7390 coverage is just adequate, if the 7590 is better it would be fine.

 

I have great roof access, it wouldn't be difficult to access the roof to put a couple of WAPs in. However, given the likely recession, I think going for the cheapest practical solution is probably a good idea.

 
 
 
 




  #2440101 17-Mar-2020 16:46
Called 2degrees. I agreed to a 12 month contract which gets me a $5/month discount, Amazon Prime, and a Fritzbox 7590. Solved :)

