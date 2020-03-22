Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Can't ping my Fritzbox 7490 from the internet


18 posts

Geek


#268504 22-Mar-2020 21:41
Hi,

 

 

 

I can't ping my Fritzbox 7490 from the internet. Should I be able to? Just results in no response if ipv4 address pinged from phone (on cell connection) or one of those online ping utilities.

 

I've checked, Stealth mode if disable on the Fritzbox.

 

 

 

The bigger problem is that my RDP connection to a PC fro the internet stopped working. I tried heaps of things to diagnose it, and in the process discovered I couldn't ping the router. Tried calling 2Deg tech support, but on hold for an hour so gave up.

 

 

 

Things I've tried to fix RDP:

 

-Can RDP to PC from within LAN

 

-Can http to web server on same PC from within LAN

 

-Setup up port forwarding a few times. Actually reset Fritzbox factory settings, to start from scratch, but no luck.

 

-Tried RDPing to internet ip address, instead of DynDNS address, but same result

 

 

 

Any ideas what to check for next?

 

Thanks!

5738 posts

Uber Geek


  #2444170 22-Mar-2020 21:42
You probably have a CG-NAT connection.

 

EDIT: 30 pages of info here



18 posts

Geek


  #2444173 22-Mar-2020 21:48
Jeepers, what the heck is CG-NAT (in laymans terms)?

 

What it prevent me pinging my router, or getting RDP working? Or both?

 
 
 
 


5738 posts

Uber Geek


  #2444174 22-Mar-2020 21:51
Basically, you do not have a public IP address on the WAN interface of your router - it is shared with other 2D customers. Outgoing connections you'll never notice the difference, but incoming connections won't work.

 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carrier-grade_NAT




18 posts

Geek


  #2444175 22-Mar-2020 21:54
Well that's a bit lame! So no way to initiate incoming connections like RDP or webserver?

 

Fritzbox says I have a public IP in the Internet -> Online Monitor page:

 

IPv4 address: 100.68.78.22

 

How do I confirm if I do have CGNAT?

632 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2444177 22-Mar-2020 22:01
ccoutts:

 

Well that's a bit lame! So no way to initiate incoming connections like RDP or webserver?

 

Fritzbox says I have a public IP in the Internet -> Online Monitor page:

 

IPv4 address: 100.68.78.22

 

How do I confirm if I do have CGNAT?

 

 

the 100.x.x.x range is CG-NAT. 

 

When you get through to the support team, tell them your needs - they might give you a static ip for free (only guaranteed way to get a public IPV4 with 2deg now).  I think there are lots of instances if you look at that 30page thread.

11840 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2444178 22-Mar-2020 22:01
yes, your on CGNat, that IP address is within the 100.64.0.0/10 block.




115 posts

Master Geek


  #2444180 22-Mar-2020 22:01
Check the settings. Respond to WAN ping could be disabled. Not sure what the defaults are.

 
 
 
 




18 posts

Geek


  #2444184 22-Mar-2020 22:08
OK, thanks guys.

 

Pretty sh!t that they just changed me sometime recently with no communication, and years of being a customer of 2Deg and years of using RDP and webhosting.

 

Yes, I'll definitely kick up a fuss and request a static IP... if I can ever get through to their helpdesk.

65934 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2444209 22-Mar-2020 22:47
Unsolicited advice: make sure your machine is completely up-to-date with security patches as RDP is nasty. 




